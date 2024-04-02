Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide

Ex-con NYC murder suspect seen smiling with DA Bragg pleads not guilty, held without bail

Sheldon Johnson behind bars after Bronx judge grants prosecutor's request to remand without bail

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Jewish NYU graduate student details antisemitic acts on college campus Video

Jewish NYU graduate student details antisemitic acts on college campus

Justin Feldman said antisemitism is a "communicable disease" and a threat to campus safety.

Sheldon Johnson, the ex-con who claimed to be a criminal justice reform activist and palled around with VIPs like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and podcaster Joe Rogan, pleaded not guilty to murder in a Bronx courtroom Tuesday before the judge ordered him held without bail.

The 48-year-old became an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform after his parole last year and began working with the Queens Defenders, a criminal defense firm in Forest Hills.

Now, he's accused of gunning down a 44-year-old rival named Collin Small in a Bronx apartment, then chopping up his remains and hiding them in multiple locations, including a storage bin and a freezer.

Responding officers at first found only Small's headless torso. Then they discovered his disembodied feet beneath it in a plastic bin at the scene. In Johnson's apartment in Harlem, police allegedly found Small's head, legs and one arm stuffed into a freezer.

EX-CON NYC MURDER SUSPECT SMILES WITH DA BRAGG SHORTLY BEFORE SHOCKING ARREST

Sheldon Johnson appears in a courtroom at the Bronx Supreme Court

Sheldon Johnson appears in a courtroom at the Bronx Supreme Court in New York City on April 2, 2024. Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate, is charged in the murder and dismemberment of Collin Small last month. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

Surveillance video from Small's apartment building showed a man, alleged to be Johnson, coming and going multiple times after the slaying.

He changed his clothes and at one point allegedly wore a blonde wig as a disguise.

Johnson appeared in a New York courtroom Tuesday wearing a tan sweatsuit with the shirt inside-out and his hands cuffed behind his back. He spoke only to enter his plea of not guilty.

Sheldon Johnson and Alvin Bragg Instagram handshake

Sheldon Johnson, left, an ex-con who claimed to have turned his life around before New York City police arrested him on second-degree murder charges, poses for a photo with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (Sheldon Johnson/Instagram)

NYC GHOST GUN OPERATION INVESTIGATION UNCOVERS PANDEMIC ASSISTANCE FRAUD AND BURGLARY CRIMES: DA BRAGG

Neighbors overheard a man begging for mercy shortly before two gunshots rattled the apartment building, where Johnson was allegedly seen coming and going multiple times in different disguises after the murder, according to the New York Post.

Colin Small in the hallway of the apartment building where his torso was later found

Surveillance footage provided to Fox News shows Collin Small in the hallway of his apartment building in the Bronx on March 5, 2024. After Small's dismembered remains were discovered, police arrested an ex-con named Sheldon Johnson. (Provided to Fox News)

"Please don't," a man said, according to the paper. "I have a family."

Colin Small mugshot

This undated photograph shows Collin Small, who was shot and killed in an apartment in the Bronx on March 5, 2024. (Provided to Fox News)

Just weeks earlier, Johnson appeared on Rogan's podcast.

The suspected killer got out of prison last year after supporters lobbied for his release.

Sheldon Johnson in the hallway of the apartment building where Colin Small's torso was later found

Surveillance footage provided to Fox News allegedly shows Sheldon Johnson in a blonde wig leaving the elevator in an apartment building in the Bronx on March 5, 2024. Johnson is alleged to have shot and killed rival Collin Small in an apartment in the building. (Provided to Fox News)

On his Instagram, Johnson shared a photograph of himself smiling and shaking hands with Bragg.

Sheldon Johnson in the hallway of the apartment building where Colin Small's torso was later found

Surveillance footage provided to Fox News appears to show Sheldon Johnson with a blue bin in the hallway of an apartment building in the Bronx on March 5, 2024. Johnson is alleged to have shot and killed rival Collin Small in an apartment in the building. (Provided to Fox News)

New York Department of Corrections records show Johnson and Small both served prison time, but it was not immediately clear how they knew each other.

In another photo, Johnson appears to pose alongside the CFO of the Brooklyn Nets NBA team, and in another, he gestures in front of a sign that reads, "Jail increases the risk of recidivism…at the expense of actual public health and safety."

Sheldon Johnson appears in a courtroom at the Bronx Supreme Court

Sheldon Johnson appears in a courtroom at the Bronx Supreme Court in New York City on April 2, 2024. Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate, is charged in the murder and dismemberment of Collin Small last month. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

Johnson said on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in February that he was released from prison in May 2023 after 25 years and five months behind bars for a string of armed robberies.

Although he claimed to have risen to the top of the inmate hierarchy, he said he reformed himself in prison. 

After his release, while flying on an airplane for the first time, he claimed to have had an epiphany.

"I had this analogy in my head when I was up in the clouds, and I'm looking down, and I said to myself, I said, 'I just came from the bowels of hell, spending 25 years in prison, and now I'm in the sky above the clouds in heaven.'"

Sheldon Johnson Queens Defenders Selfie

Sheldon Johnson posted this selfie from the Queens Defenders office to Facebook in December. (Sheldon Johnson/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he is being held without bail in a New York City jail on a second-degree murder charge.

A spokesperson for the Queens Defenders told Fox News Digital the organization had no comment on Johnson's arrest Friday.

Bragg's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports