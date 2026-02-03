Erika Kirk urges court to provide 'meaningful' media access in trial of husband's alleged assassin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a Monday court filing, slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk's widow demanded "meaningful" media access in the trial of his suspected assassin.

"As this Court is aware, this matter has received significant public attention," says the filing by Erika Kirk in the District Court of Utah's Fourth Judicial District. "This public attention cannot be ignored. And although it is critical that this Court balance the defendant’s right to a fair trial with the public’s First Amendment right of access to judicial proceedings, any request, by either party, to essentially close these court proceedings from the public eye should be denied."

Tyler Robinson, 22, is suspected of assassinating Kirk on Sept. 10 while Kirk was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Some of the pre-trial proceedings have centered around media access to the trial, which has been limited.

"The public assassination of Mr. Kirk has profoundly affected many. Without meaningful access to these proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented, leaving a critical gap in understanding the circumstances surrounding his death," the filing says.

It also notes that without transparency, conspiracy theories and misinformation are bound to spread, which Kirk's attorneys argue will erode the public's confidence in the judicial system.

"Such an outcome serves neither the interests of justice nor those of Ms. Kirk," according to the filing.

Several conspiracy theories have emerged in the wake of the assassination, taking an emotional toll on the widowed mother of two.

"When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they're in on this, no," she said on Fox News' "Outnumbered" on Dec. 10.

Shortly thereafter, she and podcast host Candace Owens sat down for a private discussion after Owens spent weeks positing alternative theories about the assassination.

"There is no adequate substitute for open proceedings," the filing says. "Accordingly, Ms. Kirk respectfully urges the Court to deny any unnecessary requests to limit public or media access and to ensure that courtroom proceedings remain open to the fullest extent consistent with the defendant’s right to a fair trial."