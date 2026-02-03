Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Erika Kirk urges court to provide 'meaningful' media access in trial of husband's alleged assassin

Erika Kirk tells Utah court that limited access to proceedings creates 'critical gap' in public understanding

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
In a Monday court filing, slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk's widow demanded "meaningful" media access in the trial of his suspected assassin. 

In a Monday court filing, slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk's widow demanded "meaningful" media access in the trial of his suspected assassin.

"As this Court is aware, this matter has received significant public attention," says the filing by Erika Kirk in the District Court of Utah's Fourth Judicial District. "This public attention cannot be ignored. And although it is critical that this Court balance the defendant’s right to a fair trial with the public’s First Amendment right of access to judicial proceedings, any request, by either party, to essentially close these court proceedings from the public eye should be denied."

Tyler Robinson, 22, is suspected of assassinating Kirk on Sept. 10 while Kirk was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Some of the pre-trial proceedings have centered around media access to the trial, which has been limited.

Erika Kirk speaks during an appearance on

Erika Kirk appears on "Hannity" in New York City on Dec. 8 to discuss her late husband's new book and share insights into it. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"The public assassination of Mr. Kirk has profoundly affected many. Without meaningful access to these proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented, leaving a critical gap in understanding the circumstances surrounding his death," the filing says.

CHARLIE KIRK’S SECURITY CHIEF SAYS POLICE PROMISE TO COVER ROOFTOPS FAILED BEFORE ASSASSINATION

It also notes that without transparency, conspiracy theories and misinformation are bound to spread, which Kirk's attorneys argue will erode the public's confidence in the judicial system.

"Such an outcome serves neither the interests of justice nor those of Ms. Kirk," according to the filing.

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, December, 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

Several conspiracy theories have emerged in the wake of the assassination, taking an emotional toll on the widowed mother of two.

"When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they're in on this, no," she said on Fox News' "Outnumbered" on Dec. 10.

Shortly thereafter, she and podcast host Candace Owens sat down for a private discussion after Owens spent weeks positing alternative theories about the assassination.

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"There is no adequate substitute for open proceedings," the filing says. "Accordingly, Ms. Kirk respectfully urges the Court to deny any unnecessary requests to limit public or media access and to ensure that courtroom proceedings remain open to the fullest extent consistent with the defendant’s right to a fair trial."

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
