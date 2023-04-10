Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Empty tank cars derail at Texas railyard, no injuries reported

Kansas City Southern Railroad says the Kendleton, TX spill caused only minor fuel leakage, which was easily contained

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train's owner said, and no one was hurt.

A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.

TRAIN DERAILS 25 CARS IN MONTANA, SPILLING UNCONFIRMED CONTENTS

The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. in Kendleton, Texas, some 50 miles southwest of Houston, Carlson said.

Three empty tank cars at a Kendleton, Texas railyard derailed, but remained upright, according to local officials.

Three empty tank cars at a Kendleton, Texas railyard derailed, but remained upright, according to local officials.

"No injuries were reported and there is no track damage," she said. The impacted rail line was expected to reopen later Monday morning.

70-CAR TRAIN DERAILS IN NORTH DAKOTA, SPILLS HAZARDOUS MATERIALS: OFFICIALS

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they did not respond to the incident because it was contained to the rail yard.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Carlson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.