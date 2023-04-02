Train derails 25 cars in Montana, spilling unconfirmed contents

At least 25 cars derailed from a train in Montana on Sunday, spilling their contents onto the ground and into a nearby body of water.

First responders say there is no threat to the public, but there has yet to be confirmation about what the affected containers were carrying. Montana Rail Link, which owns the railroad, is aware of the situation, but the company that owns the train has yet to be identified, according to NBC Montana.

The Sanders County Sheriffs Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

There have not been any reported injuries from the crash.

The Montana crash comes less than a week after 70-car train hauling hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota.

The Canadian Pacific train derailed around 11:15 p.m. roughly a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, the company said in a statement. No injuries were reported. Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, some carrying hazardous materials, and crews identified a leak of liquid asphalt. No fires were caused by the derailment.

The cleanup was expected to last between seven and 10 days, local reports said. So far, six days have passed.

Sunday's derailment is only the latest example of a new focus on train derailments in the U.S. The issue was thrust into Americans' minds earlier this year when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals.

Officials chose to dispose of the chemicals with a controlled burn, causing a massive plume of smoke and requiring the nearby area to be temporarily evacuated.

Norfolk Southern officials have vowed to "make it right," for residents of East Palestine and have committed to ensuring the area is clean.