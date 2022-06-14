Elon Musk slams Twitter bias against Libs of Tik Tok, angers Taylor Lorenz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Monday evening, Elon Musk rebuked Twitter in response to the user running the Libs of TikTok account tweeting that the platform did nothing to protect her account from "death threats."

Musk asked Twitter "why" they weren’t restricting the accounts accused of death threats and later surmised that the platform might be biased towards the "half the country."

The billionaire’s tweets generated a wave of response on the platform, including support from conservatives and ire from liberals. Musk’s tweets seemed to particularly annoy liberal Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz, the woman who wrote a prominent hit piece on Libs of TikTok in April, which accused the account of spreading hate.

The exchange began on Monday when Libs of TikTok requested via Twitter that the FBI to look into the alleged death threats being sent her way. The account wrote, "Hi @FBI, I’m being threatened with a pipe bomb. Can you please look into this?"

The account posted pictures of the threatening messages it received. One stated, "Sent you a pipe bomb for literally supporting Nazi bigots babe… please kill yourself at your earliest convenience."

Later in the day, Libs of TikTok tweeted, "Update: I have now received about a dozen death threats after radical leftists accused me of being a domestic terrorist extremist. Twitter has not removed any of the accounts of those who sent the threats."

Musk responded to that post Monday evening, tweeting a simple, "Why? @Twitter" in an attempt to get the platform’s attention.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong responded to the SpaceX CEO’s question, writing, "On a just platform, everyone would be treated equally. As it is, you can be banned for merely criticizing (not even threatening) woke progressives, but they can send conservatives death threats without any repercussions."

This prompted another response from the Tesla owner and world’s richest man, who tweeted, "A platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country," seemingly implying that the social media platform is showing extreme bias against conservatives.

The thread generated reaction from other blue check users. Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton responded to Musk’s conversation, tweeting, "Because as you are suspect it is doing about bots, @Twitter is lying about enforcing its terms of service in a fair and neutral manner."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young responded, tweeting, "Political bias...clearly."

The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer wrote, "We know why."

And conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair put out an urgent comment, writing, "ELON, Twitter employees are debating permanently banning Libs of TikTok!!!!!"

Though the most interesting reaction came from Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, the "internet culture" journalist who doxxed the owner of Libs of TikTok in a hit piece back in April.

She shared a screenshot of the exchange between Musk and the account she smeared, tweeting a seemingly exasperated, "Of course," in response.

In a follow-up post, Lorenz linked to another article attacking Libs of TikTok and wrote, "LGBTQ activists have called out Libs of TikTok escalating attacks on the community in recent weeks."

Lorenz subsequently shared a Twitter thread alleging that the original pipe bomb threat was "Sarcasm" and a joke, and then tweeted that all the conservatives speaking with Musk on Twitter are going make Twitter a dangerous place.

"These people are about to delude each other into finally forcing Twitter to release user safety features," she wrote.