Elon Musk's first GOP vote goes to Texas' Mayra Flores: 'We're all grateful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas GOP congresswoman-elect Mayra Flores said Thursday she was grateful to hear that billionaire Elon Musk voted for her in this week's special election, marking the first time the Tesla founder supported a GOP candidate.

Musk has shared his frustrations with the left on many political issues including freedom of speech.

"I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022," Musk tweeted Tuesday as Flores flipped a blue district.

Flores responded to Musk's endorsement with gratitude but also praised the business mogul for his support of the state of Texas and local communities.

"It's not just about me, it's about the people here in Texas District 34 that deserve prosperity in this area," Flores told "Fox & Friends."

KARL ROVE: TEXAS DISTRICT FLIPPING RED SHOWS DEMOCRAT PARTY IS TOO FAR-LEFT, WOKE AND ANTI-PATRIOTISM

"We've been taken for granted for a long time. Unfortunately, the Democrat Party feels entitled to our vote. And I don't care what side you're on, you must earn the vote of the people that elect you to be in that position."

Flores won the race for the historically blue Texas District 34 Wednesday. Her victory marks the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress.

Flores' family came to the U.S. when she was only six years old, but she still has family living in Mexico. She shared her family's excitement at her success.

"My father and my mother have been the most supportive parents. I wouldn't be here without them," she said.

The district's special election came after Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, resigned in March and left the district with an open seat.

Flores will be finishing Rep. Vela's term before November's midterm election where she will face Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, who currently serves Texas' 15th District.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among Flores' key issues is the southern border. Living in Texas and married to a Border Patrol agent, she emphasized the need to safeguard legal immigration and give immigrants like her family the best experience possible.

"I want more children like myself to have that experience," Flores said regarding her move to the U.S. "I had an amazing experience coming here to the United States, and it shouldn't be a rare experience."

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.