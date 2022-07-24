Elon Musk denies alleged affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Telsa founder Elon Musk denied an alleged affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, which was reported as the reason for the couple’s divorce earlier this year.

In a tweet late Sunday evening, Musk said a recent Wall Street Journal report alleging he was the cause of the divorce is "total bs" and that he and Sergey "are friends."

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk tweeted.

The report identified Musk as the reason Brin filed for divorce from his wife, Nicole Shanahan, in January after learning that she had an affair with Musk in December.

The WSJ reported the alleged affair between Musk and Shanahan occurred during the Art Basel event in Miami, Florida. The alleged affair continued for a short while after the event, while Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together.

"I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around," Musk continued in the tweet.

"Nothing romantic," he added.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk shared his sex life was notably absent.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder also specifically called out the WSJ, saying they ran with the alleged affair story on "third-party random hearsay." He also called them "sub tabloid."

"WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid," he tweeted. "WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay."

Sergey Brin’s divorce filing in Santa Clara County Superior Court cites "irreconcilable differences."

Brin is valued at $95 billion and he and Shanahan share a 3-year-old daughter.

As mediation continues, Shanahan is seeking $1 billion, far more than she is entitled under her prenuptial agreement. But her lawyers say she signed the prenuptial agreement under duress while pregnant with their daughter.

In Musk’s personal life, he recently fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a senior executive of Neuralink, another company Musk owns.

He also broke off a relationship with girlfriend, Claire Boucher, known more popularly by her singer name Grimes. Despite the breakup, they welcomed their second child via surrogate in December.

Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, valued at $240 billion.

Musk is embroiled in a legal fight with Twitter after backing out of a $44 billion acquisition deal earlier this month.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.