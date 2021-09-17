Grimes shares why her, Elon Musk's son doesn’t call her mom: 'He can sense my distaste for the word'

Grimes, who welcomed a son with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year, is opening up about why she doesn’t identify with the word "mom."

The musician recently appeared in a behind-the-scenes video from Vogue, which chronicled her day-of preparation for the Met Gala.

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically," said Grimes, 33, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. "Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."

"Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.' Which is so... I'm like,"How are you...?'" she continued. "Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

Added the artist-producer: "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."

Grimes sent the world into a tizzy back in May 2020 when she and Musk revealed to the world they would be naming their now 16-month-old son X Æ A-XII, who they nicknamed X.

Last October, the "Alter Ego" judge also discussed her partnership with the app Endel to create "A.I. Lullaby" for "a better baby sleeping situation."

"When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines. It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation," she told the New York Times at the time. "And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad."

Grimes added: "I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap."

"I’m not insulting babies," the singer said. "I’m just, it’s all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, 'Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones' energy. That’s just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through."

Earlier this month, Grimes opened up about the intense "stage fright" she suffers from as an entertainer and added that she ultimately finds performing to be "quite emotionally intense."

"I love producing, I have huge stage fright," she explained to a virtual room of journalists while discussing the technology utilized by "Alter Ego" that allows a person’s complete physical identity to be masked entirely.

"Because for me, I feel like I'm a writer and a producer, and I love designing performances and stuff, but I just lose my – like, I just have really bad mental health effects from being a front person," she said. "Like, I find it quite emotionally intense. And I think this show really represents, for a lot of people who might be more of a behind-the-scenes person, but who loves the idea of architecting a performance."

The "Delete Forever" songstress maintained that, in her experience, meeting a variety of people in various industries she has found many of them are introverted but often have to display a front on a daily basis that masks who they truly are.

"I think more people than not — it's very hard to find a world-class performer in the same body as a person who is making sick beats and writing sick songs — that's a rarity," she explained. "And I think the show sort of represents a future in music where there's a lot more possibility for different types of brains."