Ella French murder: Chicago woman charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing memorial for slain cop

Illinois police have arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of defacing a memorial for Chicago Police Officer Ella French – who died in a shootout with suspects last year.

Anna Kochakian allegedly tore down a photo of French placed at the memorial just days after her murder, crumpled it up and threw it in a trash can on a Chicago "L" platform, state police said Wednesday.

It wasn’t until this week that police obtained a warrant for her arrest on a felony charge of defacement of a police memorial. They arrested her at her home around 10 a.m., according to authorities.

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA'S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES

"The offender was arrested using the handcuffs of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., her partner," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted. "This was a moment of justice for Ella, her family, the Chicago Police Department and all those who knew and loved Ella."

Officer Carlos Yanez, 40, survived two gunshot wounds to the head during the shootout that claimed French’s life. His injuries may leave him permanently disabled.

ELLA FRENCH MURDER: CHICAGO TOP COP VOICES ‘OUTRAGE’ AFTER RELEASE OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SUPPLYING GUN

Two brothers, Monty and Eric Morgan, have been charged in connection with the violence.

Monty Morgan allegedly opened fire on officers during a traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021, fatally striking French, 29, and wounding Yanez. Eric Morgan was driving the car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third officer returned fire and struck Monty Morgan in the stomach. He was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. His brother faces firearms and obstruction charges.

Kochakian is due back in court Thursday for a bond hearing. She is charged with defacement of a police memorial, a Class 4 felony.