Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Elderly Arizona woman and her dog killed by aggressive canine, another victim critically injured

The Sierra Vista Police Department said both aggressive dogs were killed by officers

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
19-year-old man rescues boy from dog attack Video

19-year-old man rescues boy from dog attack

Video: Grant Brown, 19, saves 6-year old boy from a dog attack in Conroe, Texas. The dog has been given to animal control and its owner has been cited.

An Arizona woman was mauled to death by a dog on Friday and another man nearby was critically injured.

The Sierra Vista Police Department announced the disturbing incident in a press release on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call about a dog attack between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

"Officers arrived on the scene and found a dog attacking a male victim in the backyard of a residence on Calle Del Norte," police explained in the release.

While aid was rendered to the victim, officers found an 84-year-old woman with serious wounds in the alley behind a home, with a second aggressive dog nearby.

ARIZONA STATE TROOPER HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING SHOT; SUSPECT FOUND DEAD

Calle Del Norte in Sierra Vista near where dog attack happend

Sierra Vista Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a dog attack between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte. (Google Maps)

"A second female victim was found in the alley behind the residence as a second dog returned to the same yard where the first attack occurred," police explained in the statement.

Sierra Vista resident Helene Jackson was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center, but died from her injuries later that night. Officers said her dog, who was also presumably attacked by the canines, was found dead in the alley where she was found.

The injured man, Sam Sanches, Jr., 53, was transported to Banner Medical Center in critical condition. Police said both of the violent dogs were killed by officers.

BEAR THAT FATALLY ATTACKED MAN AT ARIZONA CAMPSITE DIDN'T HAVE RABIES

Sierra Vista Police Department

Sierra Vista Police Department killed both of the aggressive dogs on Friday. (Google Maps)

"The three deceased dogs were secured by the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Animal Control Office pending further investigation," police explained.

The Sierra Vista Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (520) 452-7500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sierra Vista Police Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.