Eight Delta passengers intervene to stop, subdue man who allegedly assaulted attendant during flight

An unruly passenger on board a Delta Air Lines flight en route to Louisiana was left bloodied after several other passengers intervened to subdue him and stop his alleged assault of a flight attendant Wednesday, according to a report.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Nelson Montgomery, 39, at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, after he allegedly attacked a flight attendant with a makeshift weapon and threatened her and the cabin, WVUE reported. Montgomery was reportedly bleeding from his neck when he was detained.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed the incident and emphasized the airline’s "zero tolerance" for violence.

"Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard," the spokesperson said. "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers."

DELTA PASSENGER SAYS FLIGHT ATTENDANT TOLD HIS WIFE, 'DON'T LOOK AT ME WITH THAT STUPID FACE'

Fox 8 reported the unexpected escalation came as the plane was landing in New Orleans.

A witness told the outlet that Montgomery placed a flight attendant in a chokehold, then pressed what appeared to be a piece of broken glass against the attendant’s neck. He then threatened to "cut off her head" if anyone got too close.

DELTA FLIGHT ATTENDANT TELLS WHEELCHAIR PASSENGER THAT TSA WILL MAKE HIM GET OFF THE PLANE ‘WITH THEIR GUNS’

Eight people on board the flight ultimately subdued Montgomery until law enforcement personnel arrived, said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

Authorities said Montgomery received medical treatment for his injuries and faces charges of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three other people on the plane involved in the incident, including the flight attendant, suffered minor injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.