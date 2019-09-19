Expand / Collapse search
Ed Buck, Dem megadonor, hit with federal charge in man's 2017 overdose death

Ed Buck, a Los Angeles political activist and longtime donor to many prominent Democrats, was hit with a federal charge Thursday in the 2017 drug overdose death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore.

Buck, 65, was charged with distributing methamphetamine resulting in Moore's death.

Buck was charged earlier this week with causing the overdose of another man who escaped from his West Hollywood home this month. A third man, Timothy Dean, died of an overdose there in January.

Buck's attorney did not immediately comment.

Moore and Dean were black. Buck, who is white, was not charged immediately following the deaths, and critics later questioned if wealth, race or political ties influenced the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.