Democratic megadonor Ed Buck now facing allegations of human trafficking, revenge porn

Ed Buck, the California Democratic megadonor suspected in the deaths of two black men who suffered fatal crystal methamphetamine overdoses in his home 18 months apart, is now facing allegations of human trafficking and revenge porn, according to a new report.

The Daily Beast reported that the family of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore has made the new allegations as part of an ongoing civil case against Buck, who has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic Party candidates in California and is well known in LGBTQ political circles. Moore died of a methamphetamine overdose in July 2017. He was found naked on a mattress in Buck’s living room, which was littered with drug paraphernalia.

The complaint by Moore's family previously alleged that Buck injected Moore with crystal meth and required Moore to view “hardcore gay male pornography which played loudly on a large flatscreen television set,” while engaging in sex acts, according to the Beast.

The latest allegation from Moore's family claims that Buck “knowingly utilized interstate commerce for the purpose of recruiting, enticing and transporting” Moore from Texas to Los Angeles, for “commercial sex acts.”

The complaint claims that Buck paid for Moore’s transportation and promised to pay Moore for the rendezvous. It also said Buck distributed a sexually explicit video recording of Moore to "one of several unnamed defendants" in April of this year.

The case was originally filed in Los Angeles Superior Court but moved to federal court in May.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, didn’t return Fox News’ calls or emails, but told the Daily Beast that he would "reserve our comment to our court filings and we will be aggressively litigating this."

The second man who died at Buck's West Hollywood apartment, 55-year-old Timothy Dean, also suffered a methamphetamine overdose, according to a report.

Prosecutors didn’t file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigator Quilmes Rodriguez didn’t return Fox News’ email about the current status of the investigation.

