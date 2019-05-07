DUI suspect who allegedly drove into home, killing 3 sleeping family members released on bail: report

A drunk driving suspect who allegedly crashed into a California home, killing three family members who were asleep in their beds, was released on bail despite pleas from the state highway patrol.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, was allegedly speeding and driving while intoxicated when he slammed into a family’s trailer, killing three people and critically injuring a fourth. The suspect was arrested at the scene, treated for minor injuries and booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a press release said.

Huazo-Jardinez posted bail on Sunday and presumably returned to his home in Yuba City, Calif., authorities said. A California Highway Patrol investigator advocated for no bail or for $1 million bail, but a judge decided on $300,000, The Sacramento Bee reported.

He was previously convicted of reckless driving and had several traffic citations, but no major criminal history, the newspaper reported.

Jose Alberto Pacheco, 38, Anna Grisalda Pacheco, 34 and their 10-year-old son Angel Alberto Pacheco-Espinoza all were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person, the Pacheco’s 11-year-old daughter was left in critical condition and was scheduled to undergo several surgeries on Monday at UC Davis Medical Center Monday, a police spokesperson said.

