Drunk paramedic crashes Detroit ambulance with patient in back: Officials

A paramedic with the Detroit Fire Department was placed on leave Friday after he was found to be under the influence when he crashed an ambulance with a patient being transported in the back, officials said.

The paramedic, who the fire department didn’t identify, side swiped three cars while driving the patient through the city of Hamtramck just after midnight Friday, around five miles north of downtown Detroit, the Detroit Fire Department said in a statement. After the crash, he waited for police to arrive.

The paramedic, who has been with the department for six years, was tested per department protocol and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for the use of alcohol while on duty and will take the appropriate action," Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Chuck Simms said in a statement. "We have an outstanding team of EMTs and paramedics at DFD and it's unfortunately that this incident detracts from the lifesaving work they do every day."

Simms added, "We have programs and supportive services in place for our employees who may be struggling with issues such as alcohol dependency and we will redouble our efforts to make sure any employee who may need them are aware of how to access them."

The patient in the back of the ambulance was not injured.

The department said the paramedic has had no previous accidents or alcohol-related incidents.