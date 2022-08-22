Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Drunk Maryland man with kids in car strikes fire truck responding to I-95 accident, police say

Children in Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle weren’t restrained properly at the time of the crash, according to police

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Maryland man is facing numerous charges after crashing his vehicle into the back of a fire truck along Interstate-95 in Virginia while driving under the influence with three children who were "not properly restrained" in his vehicle, police say. 

The incident involving Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, happened late Thursday outside of Fredericksburg, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. 

"The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County fire truck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated," police said in a statement. "An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the fire truck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter." 

The deputy that responded to the crash also "discovered there were three children in Rodriguez-Montoya’s vehicle and they were not properly restrained," the sheriff’s office said. 

INDIANA COLLEGE STUDENTS KILLED IN CAR CRASH, TWO OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED 

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 along Interstate-95 in Virginia, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 along Interstate-95 in Virginia, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office says. (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Rodriguez-Montoya has since been charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and is being held at a local jail without bond. 

CAR CRASHES INTO VIRGINIA RESTAURANT, LEAVING 14 INJURED, POLICE SAY 

Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, is being held without bond.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, is being held without bond. (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

The children involved in the accident were hospitalized with "serious, but non-life threatening injuries," police say, while the firefighter was released after being taken to a medical facility. 

Images taken at the crash scene showed the front of a sedan stuck underneath the back of the fire truck.  

"Motorists are reminded to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles," the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. 