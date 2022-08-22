Drunk Maryland man with kids in car strikes fire truck responding to I-95 accident, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man is facing numerous charges after crashing his vehicle into the back of a fire truck along Interstate-95 in Virginia while driving under the influence with three children who were "not properly restrained" in his vehicle, police say.

The incident involving Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, happened late Thursday outside of Fredericksburg, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

"The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County fire truck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated," police said in a statement. "An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the fire truck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter."

The deputy that responded to the crash also "discovered there were three children in Rodriguez-Montoya’s vehicle and they were not properly restrained," the sheriff’s office said.

Rodriguez-Montoya has since been charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and is being held at a local jail without bond.

The children involved in the accident were hospitalized with "serious, but non-life threatening injuries," police say, while the firefighter was released after being taken to a medical facility.

Images taken at the crash scene showed the front of a sedan stuck underneath the back of the fire truck.

"Motorists are reminded to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles," the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.