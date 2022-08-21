Indiana college students killed in car crash, two others seriously injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three students at Indiana State University were killed in a single-vehicle car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to school officials.

Five people were in the car, including multiple ISU football players, when it struck a tree and went up in flames around 1:34 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.

Two of the passengers survived and were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver and other two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement on Sunday.

"As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

A women's soccer match between ISU and Northern Illinois University that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon was postponed in the wake of the crash.

The crash occurred in Riley, Indiana, roughly 10 miles southeast of ISU's campus.

The identities of the three individuals who died have not yet been released by police.