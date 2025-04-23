Expand / Collapse search
Drug-fueled crime hits rural state hard as leaders struggle to find solution

One Maine police chief said 90% of crimes that his officers respond to "have a drug nexus"

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Maine police chief describes impact of illicit drugs on area Video

Maine police chief describes impact of illicit drugs on area

Chris Martin, police chief of the Brewer Police Department in Maine, told Fox News Digital that drug dealers have brought an increase crime to his state.

Maine has become a "wholesale distribution hub" for drug dealers in the Northeast, bringing a slew of crime to the rural state, a police chief told Fox News Digital.

The New England state, typically known for its rugged coastline and beautiful fall foliage, has gradually become filled with illicit drugs as more gangs establish themselves in the area. Chris Martin, police chief of the Brewer Police Department in Maine, told Fox News Digital that his area has turned into a distribution hub for illegal drugs.

"What we've seen in the past, particularly four years, is that our area has turned into a wholesale distribution hub. So, we have kilo quantities available of fentanyl and methamphetamine and cocaine. And that's a dramatic market shift that we hadn't seen 10, 20 years ago. So the supply has increased readily," Martin said.

Martin, who also serves as the town's public safety director, said the rise in illegal drugs has also brought a rise in crime. Since it's often costly to purchase street drugs, Martin said that individuals are turning to crime in order to fund their addiction.

CHILDREN ON PLAYGROUNDS TARGETED BY DRUG RUNNERS WITH CANDY-COLORED 'TRASH CANS': DEA AGENT WARNS 

A man hands out a syringe on the streets of Maine.

Jesse Harvey, the founder of the Church of Safe Injection, with Naloxone he gives out to anyone in need of it outside of his parked car near Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Harvey passes out harm reduction tools, like Naloxone and clean needles, from his car in Lewiston and Biddeford, Maine. (Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

"With that, we're also seeing the presence of organized crime. Street gangs out of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, they're actually bringing the supply here," Martin said. "Drug addiction cause crime. And if you have a one or 200 or $300 a day habit, especially if it's an opioid like fentanyl, it doesn't take a day off. If you don't have the drug, you get sick. So how does anybody afford one, two, $300 day habits every day of the week? You invariably have to commit crimes."

Martin said those crimes include theft, prostitution, human trafficking, burglary and drug sales. He added that about 90% of the crimes that his officers are responding to "have a drug nexus."

"All of those things go hand in hand and the driving force is supplying this narco-economy, if you will," Martin said of the rise of illicit drugs in Maine. "All these things kind of make a perfect storm."

In Maine, implications are being felt throughout the state. On April 1, officials arrested two individuals in Dixfield who were allegedly in possession of "225 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, assorted unidentified capsules and pills, three loaded firearms, and $ 4,350 in drug proceeds," officials told News Center Maine.

"I have never seen anything like what we're experiencing here in Maine."

— Maine gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles

In Bangor, Maine, 27-year-old Dylan Caruso was shot to death over $600 owed to another man for drugs in 2024, according to FOX 23.

According to the Connecticut Post, a convicted killer who was arrested in October 2024 in Maine was pulled over and allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and drugs. The individual, Cyrus Griffin, wasn't allowed to leave the state of Connecticut.

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said in September 2023 that fentanyl is responsible for 80% of all drug deaths throughout the state.

State lawmakers are divided on how to attack the illicit drug epidemic.

SINALOA CARTEL TAKES ROOT IN AMERICAN NEIGHBORHOODS: WHERE ARE THEY?

A man picking up a syringe on the streets of Maine.

Jesse Harvey, the founder of the Church of Safe Injection, shows some volunteers what he hands out to clients from his mobile needle exchange near Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Harvey provides clients a safe place to dispose of used needles, Naloxone, clean needles and other items that are seen as harm reduction tools in the recovery community.  (Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Republican State Sen. Brad Farrin, who lost his 26-year-old daughter to a drug overdose, proposed a bill in 2023 that would have reclassified the trafficking of fentanyl to a Class A felony. The bill was voted down, primarily by Democrats.

WATCH: Maine gubernatorial candidate discusses drug epidemic

Republican Maine gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles says he has 'never seen anything like' the state's drug epidemic Video

Republican Bobby Charles, who is running for Maine governor and served in the former Bush administration as the Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, told Fox News Digital the state needs to get more serious about confronting this epidemic.

"I have never seen anything like what we're experiencing here in Maine. This state, when I grew up in this state, might have had five overdoses in the entire state. Last year, this state had 10,000 overdoses, and many of them fatal," Charles said. "I sit down beside people and they quietly lean over to me and say, this happened to me two days ago, I lost my daughter to fentanyl two years ago…Do you know what that devastation is like? It's huge and it is inexcusable. It is immoral and it has to be stopped."

A bag full of drugs

A bag of pills that a person dropped off in the box at the drug take back station in the Back Bay parking lot. The station was one of several locations throughout the Portland area for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Charles has placed the blame squarely on statewide Democrats and Mills, who, in his view, haven't done much to reduce the flow of illegal drugs into Maine.

"The traffickers have come into this state, and because the Democrats have cut the guts out of law enforcement, they have, in my opinion, betrayed them. There isn't a single situation in which a prosecutor feels like he has enough money or has the ability to prosecute these cases. They've been abandoned, OK?" Charles said.

"The bottom line is they're trying to turn Maine into inner city Chicago or the Badlands of Philly. And I am not going to stand for it. Mainers are not going to stand for."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mills' office for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.