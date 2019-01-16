Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Driver seen smashing into parked cars in video; police search for suspect

Amy Lieu
Police are searching for a driver who is seen crashing into cars on Sunday in Ohio. 

Ohio police are searching for a driver who was captured on video crashing into several cars on Sunday.

The suspect, driving a light-colored truck, possibly a Chevy, caused damage to numerous vehicles and city property at around 1:30 a.m. in a Shaker Heights parking lot, police told Fox 8 Cleveland.

The video showed the car smashing into a fence and ramming into the parked vehicles, Cleveland 19 News reported. He then fled the scene, the report said.

Shaker Heights police said in a Facebook post that the driver was reported to be a black male in his 60's with a grey beard.

Shaker Heights is about 9 miles east of Cleveland.

