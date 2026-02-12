Driver federally indicted in 100-mph smuggling crash that killed Texas grandma, 7-year-old girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly three years after a high-speed migrant smuggling chase tore through the small West Texas town of Ozona and killed a grandmother and her 7-year-old granddaughter, a federal grand jury has indicted the Louisiana man authorities say was behind the wheel.

Rassian Nateray Comer faces a 13-count federal indictment stemming from the March 13, 2023, crash that left four people dead — including 71-year-old Maria Scorro Tambunga and her granddaughter, Emilia Tambunga, a second-grader at Ozona Elementary School.

According to the indictment, the pursuit began around 7:40 p.m., when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper spotted a speeding 2021 Ram 1500 in Terrell County. Prosecutors allege Comer refused to pull over and accelerated to more than 100 miles per hour, turning east onto Interstate 10. The indictment states the truck crossed the median twice and at one point traveled the wrong direction on the highway before exiting toward Ozona.

Authorities allege Comer ran a red light while traveling approximately 84 miles per hour and slammed into Maria Tambunga’s pickup truck. Maria and Emilia were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors allege Comer was transporting 11 migrants who had recently crossed into the United States illegally — eight in the cab and three in the bed of the truck. Two Mexican nationals riding in the bed died from injuries sustained in the crash, and nine others were seriously injured.

Tim Raymond, acting assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Lubbock, said the case highlights the broader dangers tied to smuggling operations.

"Human smuggling is a crime that puts lives at risk. It’s dangerous, not only to those being smuggled, but also members of the public. This case is a tragic example of the consequences," Raymond said.

The indictment further alleges that Comer went live on Facebook during the chase, briefly showing police lights flashing behind him before panning to a speedometer reading 105 miles per hour. Authorities also say a stolen 9mm handgun was found under the truck’s brake pedal. Federal prosecutors allege Comer was operating as part of a broader smuggling organization.

The indictment includes one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death, 11 counts of transportation of an illegal alien resulting in death and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted on the death-resulting smuggling charges, Comer could face up to life in prison.

"These are significant charges brought to address the severity of the defendant’s alleged conduct," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said. "They subject Comer to a potential life sentence in federal prison if he is convicted."

"Let me be clear," Raybould added. "The Department of Justice stands up for crime victims. We will always prioritize these cases and use every single tool to hold those who commit these types of crimes accountable."

"Yet, in this sea of grief and fury, we find a beacon of hope and justice through the unwavering efforts of the Trump DOJ, led by the formidable Pam Bondi, Ryan Raybould, and the Jeff Haag team—your dedication to holding the guilty accountable restores a sliver of faith in our fight for righteousness," family member Gin Jespersen told Fox News Digital in a statement. "And an extended, profound thank you to Stephen Dodd, the Texas DA, for pressing forward with the Texas case despite the obstacles; your resolve ensures that Mom Coke and Emilia's memories fuel real change, not forgotten whispers in the wind. We stand grateful, empowered, and unyielding."