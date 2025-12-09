Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Video shows 23 illegal immigrants found hidden in truck cab during tense traffic stop: police

Border Patrol took custody of illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Nicaragua

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Bodycam footage reveals tense stop as Texas troopers find 23 illegal immigrants hidden in truck Video

Bodycam footage reveals tense stop as Texas troopers find 23 illegal immigrants hidden in truck

Body camera footage shows the moment U.S. Border Patrol officers and Texas authorities discovered 23 illegal immigrants hidden inside a truck, leading to the arrest of John David Amaya in La Salle, Texas, on Nov. 28, 2025. (Texas DPS)

A Texas man has been arrested after authorities discovered nearly two dozen illegal immigrants hidden inside a truck after the vehicle was pulled over for a routine traffic stop.  

The incident occurred in La Salle County, located roughly 105 miles from San Antonio, just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) pulled over a white Freightliner truck after the vehicle was observed driving on an improved shoulder along a central highway, according to DPS. 

During the stop, which was conducted as part of Operation Lone Star, the DPS trooper learned the driver, identified as 24-year-old John David Amaya, was allegedly operating the vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, according to authorities. 

146 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCK DRIVERS ARRESTED IN INDIANA CRACKDOWN, AS NOEM SAYS, 'YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED'

John David Amaya being arrested in Texas for allegedly smuggling 23 migrants

Body camera footage shows 24-year-old John David Amaya before he was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling 23 illegal immigrants in La Salle, Texas on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, according to authorities.  (Texas DPS)

In body camera footage of the encounter, Amaya could be heard claiming he worked for a private company and became defensive when the trooper requested permission to search the vehicle, asking, "Is that required?"

Amaya continued to push back against a potential search, adding, "There’s no reason you should be searching the vehicle."  

The trooper then informed Amaya that he would be sending a police K-9 unit to search the vehicle, adding that he would have probable cause to search the truck if the dog alerted to any findings. Amaya replied by telling the officer he was on the phone with his lawyer.

FORMER CBP OFFICER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ROLE IN DRUG TRAFFICKING SCHEME AT SOUTHERN BORDER

23 illegal immigrants hidden inside of the sleeper compartment in Texas

An Operation Lone Star traffic stop uncovered 23 illegal immigrants hidden inside the sleeper compartment of a truck in La Salle, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Texas DPS)

Shortly after, additional authorities arrived and began walking the K-9 around the truck, with authorities detaining Amaya after the dog had caught a scent.

Additional footage shows officers opening the sleeper area of the truck, ultimately uncovering 23 illegal immigrants hidden inside the vehicle. 

Amaya was arrested and charged with 23 counts of smuggling of persons, DPS said. 

WHITE HOUSE SAYS CALIFORNIA GRANTED LICENSE TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER CHARGED IN FATAL DUI CRASH

Body camera footage showing a white truck being pulled over in Texas

John David Amaya was pulled over for a routine traffic stop while driving a truck tractor in La Salle, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Texas DPS)

Additionally, Border Patrol took custody of the 23 illegal immigrants, who hailed from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Under legislation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023, anyone found guilty of smuggling individuals faces a mandatory 10-year minimum prison sentence, according to DPS.  

DPS and Border Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
