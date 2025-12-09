Video shows 23 illegal immigrants found hidden in truck cab during tense traffic stop: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man has been arrested after authorities discovered nearly two dozen illegal immigrants hidden inside a truck after the vehicle was pulled over for a routine traffic stop.

The incident occurred in La Salle County, located roughly 105 miles from San Antonio, just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) pulled over a white Freightliner truck after the vehicle was observed driving on an improved shoulder along a central highway, according to DPS.

During the stop, which was conducted as part of Operation Lone Star, the DPS trooper learned the driver, identified as 24-year-old John David Amaya, was allegedly operating the vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, according to authorities.

In body camera footage of the encounter, Amaya could be heard claiming he worked for a private company and became defensive when the trooper requested permission to search the vehicle, asking, "Is that required?"

Amaya continued to push back against a potential search, adding, "There’s no reason you should be searching the vehicle."

The trooper then informed Amaya that he would be sending a police K-9 unit to search the vehicle, adding that he would have probable cause to search the truck if the dog alerted to any findings. Amaya replied by telling the officer he was on the phone with his lawyer.

Shortly after, additional authorities arrived and began walking the K-9 around the truck, with authorities detaining Amaya after the dog had caught a scent.

Additional footage shows officers opening the sleeper area of the truck, ultimately uncovering 23 illegal immigrants hidden inside the vehicle.

Amaya was arrested and charged with 23 counts of smuggling of persons, DPS said.

Additionally, Border Patrol took custody of the 23 illegal immigrants, who hailed from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Under legislation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023, anyone found guilty of smuggling individuals faces a mandatory 10-year minimum prison sentence, according to DPS.

DPS and Border Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.