©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas woman tries to flee to Mexico across Rio Grande with infant after human smuggling bust, authorities say

Brenda Castro bailed from speeding SUV and attempted to swim across Rio Grande with baby as husband escaped to Mexico, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Alleged human smuggler jumps into river with infant while trying to flee authorities near border, Texas DPS says Video

Alleged human smuggler jumps into river with infant while trying to flee authorities near border, Texas DPS says

Brenda Castro allegedly attempted to swim across the Rio Grande into Mexico, authorities say. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

A Texas woman found with five illegal immigrants in her vehicle attempted to flee from authorities near the border by swimming across the Rio Grande into Mexico with an infant, officials said. 

Brenda Castro, a U.S. citizen, was a passenger in a Ford Explorer being driven by her husband, also an American citizen, on Dec. 19 in the border city of Laredo when he refused to stop for Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, the agency said. 

Dashcam footage released by DPS shows the SUV traveling at a high speed along residential and rural roads. 

Authorities said a high-speed chase ensued when Castro bailed out of the vehicle with an infant and tried to swim across the river, which borders Mexico

VIDEO SHOWS 23 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FOUND HIDDEN IN TRUCK CAB DURING TENSE TRAFFIC STOP: POLICE

Brenda Castro mugshot and the Rio Grande

Brenda Castro jumped into the Rio Grande with an infant in an attempt to flee to Mexico during a high-speed chase with authorities while smuggling illegal immigrants, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.  (Getty Images; Texas Department of Public Safety)

Castro's husband swam across and made it to Mexico, a DPS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

State and local law authorities at the scene directed Castro to come back to the U.S. side of the border, and she was arrested. 

TEXAS RAID TARGETING TREN DE ARAGUA GANG LEADS TO ARREST OF 140 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS 

Screenshot of the Rio Grande

Bodycam footage shows Brenda Castro amnd an infant in the Rio Grande on the U.S.-Mexico border.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

While in the river, authorities were heard telling Castro in Spanish to get back to dry land with the child. A law enforcement officer was then seen taking the child out of the water.

"I can't believe you tried to run back with the baby. You both could have drowned," a law enforcement officer told Castro while escorting her into a vehicle upon her arrest.

The child was placed under the care of authorities. 

Authorities said they found five illegal immigrants in Castro's vehicle and turned them over to the U.S. Border Patrol. 

Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas

The Rio Grande is seen from Laredo, Texas, U.S., September 19, 2020. Picture taken September 19, 2020. (REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas)

Castro is charged with human smuggling and endangering a child.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
