Maryland
Published

Driver who fatally struck elderly couple on Election Day was under influence of alcohol: police

Davinder Singh was arrested after returning from overseas

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
The driver charged with hitting and killing an elderly pedestrian couple on their way to vote in Maryland on Election Day was found to have been under the influence of alcohol during the collision, police said. 

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg was arrested Friday on charges related to the fatal pedestrian crash that killed 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz. The couple was on its way to a school polling place to vote on November 8. 

The investigation revealed that Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol while driving his Toyota Prius. The couple was crossing the street when Singh struck them with his car. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died due to injuries sustained. 

An elderly couple was struck and killed while walking to cast their ballots for the midterm elections at Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Tuesday, a report said.

An elderly couple was struck and killed while walking to cast their ballots for the midterm elections at Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Tuesday, a report said. (Google Maps)

Singh was seen taking a sobriety test at the scene of the collision. Police told Fox 5 on the day of the incident that the driver was not arrested nor was he taken into custody. 

Montgomery County police investigative crime scene. 

Montgomery County police investigative crime scene.  (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Singh's lead charges include two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He was indicted on January 13 by the Montgomery County grand jury and later arrested in early February after returning from overseas. 

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.