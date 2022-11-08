Elderly Maryland couple struck, killed by vehicle near polling center: report

An elderly couple in Maryland died after a vehicle struck them as they walked to cast their ballots at a polling place early Tuesday, according to a local report.

The 65-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were crossing a street on their way to Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg around 7:30 a.m. when the crash happened, FOX5 DC reported.

The school was closed and operating as a voting center for the midterm elections.

The couple was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they later died, the report said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

No additional details were immediately available.