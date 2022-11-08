Expand / Collapse search
Elderly Maryland couple struck, killed by vehicle near polling center: report

Fatal pedestrian accident happened around 7:30 a.m. in Gaithersburg, Maryland

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An elderly couple in Maryland died after a vehicle struck them as they walked to cast their ballots at a polling place early Tuesday, according to a local report.

The 65-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were crossing a street on their way to Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg around 7:30 a.m. when the crash happened, FOX5 DC reported.

The school was closed and operating as a voting center for the midterm elections.

The couple was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they later died, the report said.

An elderly couple was struck and killed while walking to cast their ballots for the midterm elections at Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Tuesday, a report said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

No additional details were immediately available.