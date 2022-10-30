Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub leaves at least 6 wounded, police say

Shooting happened outside Trilogy nightclub in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gunfire erupted outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, striking at least six people, authorities said.

The apparent drive-by shooting unfolded around 3:30 a.m. outside Trilogy nightclub on 6th and Spring Garden Streets in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police.

At least six women were wounded and rushed to local hospitals. One victim is in critical condition, while five others are reported to be stable.

Police said there may be more victims involved in the shooting.

Police said there may be more victims of the apparent drive-by shooting.

A man with a gunshot wound walked into Temple University Hospital around the time of the shooting but was too intoxicated to remember where he was when the shooting started, police told the station.

No arrests were immediately made.

Surveillance video showed another woman at a nearby gas station inside a car with a man covered in blood. The vehicle had New Jersey license plates.

Police are checking New Jersey hospitals for victims with similar injuries, the station reported.

Police said at least six women were shot outside Trilogy nightclub in Philadelphia early Sunday.

Authorities did not immediately announce any arrests or release any suspect descriptions. No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department but did not immediately hear back.