Dramatic video shows NYPD officers rescue missing dog Moose from beneath Manhattan subway train

A missing dog named Moose is safely back home after a dramatic rescue by New York Police Department officers beneath a subway train in Manhattan.

The small black dog had slipped away from its owners and ended up hiding under a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street station on Thursday. The animal was hit by the train before seeking refuge beneath one of the cars, a spokesperson for the NYPD told People Magazine.

"When Moose the dog got loose and went hiding underneath a 2 train, our [NYPD Special Ops Emergency Service Unit] officers came to the rescue," the NYPD posted to X.

Bodycam footage released by the NYPD shows an officer climbing down a ladder onto the tracks, shining a flashlight to search for the missing pup.

"Where is it?" the officer can be heard saying before spotting the small dog hiding in the shadows.

"Come here," the officer says, luring the dog. "Come on. Come on buddy."

Moments later, the officer scoops Moose up and carries him away from the tracks, before lifting him onto the subway platform where other officers are standing.

"Yay!" one person can be heard saying.

Moose was showered with pats before being reunited with his owners, according to People Magazine.

"Thanks to [NYPD Transit] officers, Moose was safely reunited with its owner!" the NYPD posted to X.

Earlier this year, NYPD officers similarly jumped into action to save a small dog that was spotted swimming in the East River, according to FOX 5.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.