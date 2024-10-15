Video shows Hurricane Milton-impacted family, dogs rescued from floodwaters

Body camera footage captured the moment a Florida family and their dogs were rescued by deputies from the Hillborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) following the torrential downpour and flooding of Hurricane Milton.

Deputies utilized an all-terrain vehicle, referred to as "SHERP," to rescue the seven humans and three dogs from rising floodwaters. A deputy can be seen in waist-deep water before asking the family who would like to get into the SHERP first.

"It is cold, yeah," the deputy could be heard saying as he assisted each person individually.

Two dogs were small enough to be handed over to go into the vehicle. The larger one, attached to a leash, swam over to safety with assistance.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO STEAL GENERATOR POWERING TRAFFIC LIGHT AFTER HURRICANE

Deputies also were able to get bags of the family's belongings on board.

"Our deputies are out in full force, ensuring everyone, including our furry friends, gets to safety during these challenging times," HCSO posted on Facebook along with the video.

The hard work the deputies have put in since Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday night has not gone unnoticed. In a subsequent Facebook post, HCSO posted that restaurants and companies have "stepped up in a big way, cooking over 2,000 pounds of food to serve first responders and residents in the hardest-hit areas of Hillsborough County."

HCSO says anyone who needs assistance and information in the aftermath of Milton can call 833-427-8676.

MAYORKAS CALLS ON CONGRESS TO FUND FEMA DISASTER RELIEF, WARNING ‘HURRICANE SEASON IS NOT OVER’

Florida is returning to a semblance of normalcy on Tuesday, with many school districts resuming classes and gas stations reopening.

Florida power companies have restored electricity to about 93% of the 3.4 million homes and businesses that lost service after Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane south of Tampa, smacking the region with 120 mph winds and a storm surge of up to 10 feet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least 11 people died less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene inflicted major damage in Florida and other Southeastern states. The death toll from Helene is more than 240.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.