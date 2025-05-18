Who saved who? Dave Portnoy reflects on life-changing bond with his rescue dogs

May 20 marks National Rescue Dog Day, and to celebrate, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recently opened up about the importance of adopting a furry friend and the impact it's had on his life.

On Saturday's episode of "My View with Lara Trump," host Lara Trump chatted with Portnoy about his two rescue dogs, Miss Peaches and Pete, and the special emotional connection he has with them both.

He reflected on his experience adopting the former from the Lifeline Animal Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

"I saw a picture of her, fell in love just with the picture," Portnoy said. "I flew down to pick her up, and I wanted a video of basically just the moment that I met her, and we made the video. I posted it and people just went bananas for her."

Miss Peaches is a pit bull, a breed often "demonized" for its reputation as dangerous and aggressive. Portnoy, however, insists the characterization isn’t entirely accurate — referring to his canine companion as the "sweetest, nicest, easiest dog" in the world.

"If you were brought up in a hostile environment and taught certain things, you may act a certain way," he explained. "That's not on the dog."

Miss Peaches has become a viral sensation much like Portnoy’s Barstool Sports brand, racking up over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She even has her own vodka lemonade brand, "Lucky One Lemonade," which gives back to animal shelters and related causes.

"We sold tons of merch, and what I said right away is we don't make a penny from it — everything is donated back," Portnoy said. "A lot of it has gone to the Lifeline Animal Shelter where we found her."

Even after Miss Peaches’ social media presence exploded in popularity, Portnoy never forgot about the plight of shelter dogs — and the need to find those pooches a forever home. According to the ASPCA, in 2024, approximately 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues.

"It's easy not to think about it," Portnoy said. "But once you've been in a shelter or seen an adopted dog, it will change your mind because they don't deserve to be there."

"I have a picture of Miss Peaches just in the shelter," he continued. "She looks so sad just sitting against the wall. It makes me want to like, cry, thinking about it. But all dogs deserve a good home."



Portnoy wanted to give another dog a good home; he subsequently rescued a beagle named Pete.



"I saw him in a video [and] he just spoke to me. They've been best friends since day one," he said of Pete's relationship with Miss Peaches.

Portnoy later explained that his dogs generally control his daily routine and compared them to "having kids," but he claims he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"It is a full-time job, but it will change your life for the better," he added. "It's the old expression, like ‘who saved who?’ My life would not be the same without either of them."