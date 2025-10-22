Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Woman charged with abandoning newborn child at NYC subway stop

Assa Diawara identified through surveillance video showing her carrying the infant

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Baby girl found inside Penn Station Video

Baby girl found inside Penn Station

A baby girl was found with an umbilical cord attached inside Penn Station. (Credit: WNYW)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City have charged a woman with abandoning a newborn child at a subway stop.

Police say Assa Diawara, 30, of Queens, was the woman caught on camera before allegedly abandoning a baby girl who was found alive at Penn Station in Manhattan Monday morning.

She was arrested on charges of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child early Wednesday morning, an update from the New York Police Department said.

Police had asked the public for help identifying the woman seen on video carrying the baby.

POLICE RELEASE PHOTO OF SUSPECT WHO ABANDONED BABY WITH UMBILICAL CORD STILL ATTACHED

NYC infant left on subway suspect

Police are searching for this person, who they say entered the 34 Street-Penn Station Subway station on the southbound platform of the "1" train and left a female infant unattended and wrapped in a blanket on Oct. 20, 2025. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The infant was discovered around 9:30 a.m. local time Monday on the stairway leading to the southbound No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 34th Street–Penn Station stop, according to police reports. 

Officials were alerted after an anonymous caller reported seeing the baby left unattended on the steps at West 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

MOTHER'S STORY QUESTIONED BY AUTHORITIES AS 7-MONTH-OLD REMAINS MISSING AFTER ALLEGED KIDNAPPING

Pennsylvania Station New York City

Construction near Penn Station in New York, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.  (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When first responders from the FDNY and NYPD arrived, they found the baby wrapped in a blanket, conscious and alert. The baby was then taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Her umbilical cord was still attached, FOX 5 New York reported. 

The identity of the infant’s parents has not yet been publicized.

penn station

A newborn was discovered wrapped in blanket on subway stairs at Penn Station New York. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per New York’s Safe Haven Law, parents are allowed to legally and safely surrender newborns at hospitals, police precincts, or fire stations without facing criminal charges as long as the child is left in the care of responsible personnel.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue