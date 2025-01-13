NYC subway riders express safety concerns amid high-profile crime stories: Violence 'can strike at any hour'

Amid a flurry of high-profile crime stories, New York City subway riders are voicing concerns about their safety, suggesting that violence on train cars is becoming a looming issue in the Big Apple.

"You never know what can actually happen in these subway systems," Haisley, born and raised in Brooklyn, told Fox News Digital.

He said that while crimes on the subway used to primarily occur late at night, now "they can strike at any hour."

Haisley suggested that an influx of people into New York City, as well as progressive crime policies, are mainly to blame for subway crimes. He specifically called out New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for failing to address issues with prison and bail reforms.

"We never feel safe in the subway at all," a female subway rider told Fox News Digital.

Citing issues with homelessness and a recent incident wherein a Guatemalan migrant was arrested in connection to the death of a woman who was lit on fire, the subway rider said that people now have a lot of fear when riding mass transit.

Another female passenger told Fox News Digital that she no longer believes the subway is a "positive" experience and said recent acts of violence are discouraging her from getting an education in the city.

Several subway riders gave similar responses when asked about the subway, with one young woman telling Fox News Digital that commuters riding lines to Queens and the Bronx are "scared to go home."

Still, some said their safety is not a significant concern when riding in and around Manhattan.

Nigel, a man from Queens who has been riding New York City mass transit for over 20 years, said he still likes the subway — but acknowledged that it needs more development to improve cleanliness and reduce the presence of the homeless.

He also recommended that subway passengers remain vigilant of their surroundings.

"I feel it's safe. All you have to do — is watch yourself. When you go to the subway and stand up, don't have your phone in your hands. Look around you," he said.

Janno Lieber, the MTA chairman, told Bloomberg News earlier this week the idea of crime has "gotten in people's heads," but claimed the trains are safe.

Felony assaults increased slightly in the transit system in 2024, and subway homicides doubled to 10 last year from the five that happened in 2023. Overall, subway crime was down by 5.4%, according to the NYPD.

"Guardian Angels" founder Curtis Sliwa slammed New York politicians for their double standard on violence during "Fox & Friends," calling their handling of the crime surge a "slap in the face" to residents across the Empire State.

"Give everybody who goes into the subway a bulletproof vest and give them an individual police officer like Eric Adams," Sliwa told Brian Kilmeade on Monday. "The mayor has 12 with him, armed cops. Like Kathy Hochul has 12 state superintendents. These politicians are delusional. They'll tell you, 'It's your perception of crime. Perception!' What a slap in the face to everybody who's got to take the subway and pay their taxes."