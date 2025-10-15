'Dr. Antifa's' Mediterranean move partially financed by fellow Rutgers professors, other American academics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Professors from Rutgers University and beyond have flocked to an online fundraiser to donate money to fellow academic Mark Bray, who recently fled to Spain after President Donald Trump announced a crackdown on Antifa and its financiers.

An online fundraiser for Bray and his wife Yesenia Barragan, who is also a Rutgers professor, has raised more than $42,000 as of Wednesday, and a search of donors reveals that the pair have significant support from their peers.

Donors from the Rutgers teaching ranks include associate history professor Jamie Pietruska, who contributed a private amount; assistant history professor Jack Bouchard, who contributed a private amount; history professor Aldo Lauria, who contributed a private amount; history professor and Vice Chair for Graduate Education Jochen Hellbeck, who contributed a private amount; history professor emerita Temma Kaplan, who contributed $450; and French professor emeritus François Cornilliat, who contributed $100.

Professors at other schools around the country chipped in, too.

Celso Thomas Castilho, an associate history professor at Vanderbilt University, contributed $150. Manisha Sinha, a history professor at the University of Connecticut, contributed $200. Raquel Otheguy, an assistant professor of history at Bronx Community College, contributed $50.

Fox News Digital reached out to the professors who donated.

Overall, 518 people have donated to Bray and his wife's fundraiser, which was launched on the platform Freefunder by someone called Dray Bal, an apparent friend of the couple.

"We are reaching out to you with a humble request for support as our friends make a sudden move out of the country for their safety," the fundraiser's description says, adding that Bray has been "violently targeted by conservative groups."

"He and his partner, our friend and comrade Yesenia Barragan, also a professor at Rutgers, have made the decision to leave the country to protect their family," the description continues.

Bray was dubbed "Dr. Antifa" in a Rutgers Turning Point USA petition to have him removed from campus. The far-left professor announced that he was moving to Europe after receiving threats and having his address doxxed.

He is the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," which openly calls for "militant anti-fascism." That book says that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries."

In a recent post on Bluesky, Bray said, "Only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us."

Antifa is a far-left militant movement that pitches itself as an "antifascist" activist group. It has been accused of spreading violence through riots, most notably during the 2020 defund the police and Black Lives Matter riots, as well as more recently in Antifa-linked attacks on federal immigration officials and facilities in Texas and Illinois.

Trump recently declared Antifa a domestic terror organization, and has suggested that his administration is looking into organized funding of Antifa protesters.

"It should be clear to all Americans that we have a very serious left-wing terror threat in our country, radicals associated with the domestic terror group Antifa that you've heard a lot about lately," he said at a roundtable last week. "And I've heard a lot about them for 10 years, and other far-left extremists have been carrying out a campaign of violence against ICE agents and other officials charged with enforcing federal law."

Rutgers did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.