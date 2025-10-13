Rutgers student government demands university defend Antifa-aligned professor who fled country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students at Rutgers are asking the university president, William F. Tate IV, to publicly support an Antifa-aligned professor who recently fled the country after students in the school’s Turning Point USA chapter raised concerns about him.

The "Resolution in Support of Professor Mark Bray’s Academic Freedom and Free Expression," is slated for consideration and vote Friday by the Rutgers University Senate, according to a document obtained by Fox News Digital.

The document asks Rutgers president William F. Tate and his leadership to "Publicly reaffirm its commitment to Dr. Bray’s academic freedom and free expression, and make clear to the Rutgers community and the public that disagreement with the political content of faculty scholarship and speech, absent violations of law or University policy, does not constitute grounds for discipline or institutional distancing."

‘DR ANTIFA’ RUTGERS PROFESSOR ANNOUNCES MOVE TO EUROPE AFTER TPUSA PETITION CALLS FOR HIS FIRING

It also requests that Tate "Provide Dr. Bray with appropriate legal, safety and logistical support as needed."

Recently , the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers launched a petition to remove Mark Bray, a Rutgers University professor, citing concerns over his past statements supporting Antifa.

Subsequently, a technology developer launched a Change.org petition to remove the Rutgers TPUSA chapter, accusing the group of promoting "hate speech" and creating a "toxic environment."

Bray, who is the author of " Antifa : The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street," said that he would be moving his family to Europe due to safety concerns. On Friday, he announced on Bluesky, the social media platform popular with progressives, "Our plane to Spain is in the air!"

In "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," Bray noted that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries."

In a Sept. 12 post on Bluesky , Bray promoted a Sept. 13 event he was presenting at in New York City entitled, "Another War Is Possible: Experiences in the fight against deportation, fascism, & capitalist globalization."

In an Oct. 4 post on Bluesky, Bray wrote, "It’s true that sometimes the law holds back Trump and affords us some semblance of safety. But the more we lean into the law as our shield, the more powerful it will become as a sword when Trump changes it in his favor and wields it against us. Only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us."

UNC PROFESSOR REINSTATED AFTER ‘THREAT ASSESSMENT’ OF ‘POLITICAL VIOLENCE’ CONCERNS, TIES TO FAR-LEFT GUN CLUB

In the past, Bray has also identified himself as a member of the ​​Black Rose Anarchist Federation, and a participant in the G20 protests in Hamburg, Germany.

During a podcast interview on the Final Straw Podcast , Bray said, "I've been a political activist for a number of years, involved in a number of different projects and campaigns. I was involved with Occupy Wall Street in New York, I am a member of the Black Rose Anarchist Federation, and the Industrial Workers of the World."

Megyn Doyle, a student at Rutgers and the treasurer for the Turning Point USA chapter who started the Change.org petition to remove Bray, told Fox News Digital in a statement that she is concerned about what is to come.

"The Rutgers Legislation and Faculty Union seeking to condemn TPUSA over false allegations shows a pattern of silencing conservatives on campus," Doyle said.

"Instead of encouraging open dialogue and the right to petition, the actions from the legislation and union seem to protect Mark Bray — known for his alignment with a now-named terrorist organization, antifa," she added. "This double standard should not be tolerated and reveals a disturbing bias within the university."

Ava Kwan, outreach coordinator for the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers, told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "I believe the groups coming forward to condemn our Rutgers Turning Point chapter must be willfully ignorant. While we chose to do things the right way, by creating a petition and presenting the facts about Dr. Antifa to the public, these organizations are choosing to deliberately ignore the truth and peddle the lie that his domestic terrorist affiliation and advocacy for political violence are justified in a public education setting."

Kwan added, "The Senate’s decision to add in his alleged doxxing and death threats further insinuates the lie that our chapter is somehow linked to those threats, which Doyle and I have publicly stated have nothing to do with Turning Point, and have continued to strongly condemn anyone threatening Bray. Unfortunately, I am not surprised. The slander and lies perpetrated by organizations like this, along with Dr. Antifa himself, are the go-to for the far left, a cowardly symptom of a movement that will do anything but face the truth."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Rutgers spokesperson said: "The University Senate is a university-wide deliberative body consisting of representatives of Rutgers faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni that considers matters of general university interest and makes recommendations to the university administration."

'RIOT INC.': TRUMP LAUNCHES 'WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT' PUSH TO EXPOSE ANTIFA FUNDING NETWORKS, DARK MONEY SOURCES