Rutgers leader demands TPUSA officers be ousted after they called out Antifa-linked professor

The Rutgers director for student involvement and leadership is calling for the removal of two Turning Point USA officers after they called out a professor at the university who is linked to Antifa.

In an email obtained by Fox News Digital, Karima Woodyard, director for student involvement and leadership at Rutgers, said that both Megyn Doyle, a student at Rutgers and the treasurer for the Turning Point USA chapter, and Ava Kwan, the chapter’s outreach coordinator, should be removed from their officer positions and that a new election should be held.

According to the email sent on Monday, Woodyard argued that neither Doyle nor Kwan were eligible to serve as officers.

"I wanted to bring to your attention that Megyn is a Newark student and Ava is a graduate student," Woodyard wrote in the email directed to Rutgers TPUSA chapter president Stephen Wallace and chapter vice president Victoria Sorbat. "Because your organization is classified as an undergraduate student organization for the New Brunswick campus, both individuals are ineligible to hold executive board positions within your group."

Woodyard then directed the chapter’s leaders to act quickly.

"Please proceed with holding elections for those positions in accordance with your organization’s constitution to ensure compliance with university and student organization policies. Please let me know when this is done."

Recently, Doyle launched a petition to remove Mark Bray, a Rutgers University professor, citing concerns over his past statements supporting Antifa.

Bray, who is the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street," said that he would be moving his family to Europe due to safety concerns.

Last week, he announced on Bluesky, the social media platform popular with progressives, "Our plane to Spain is in the air!"

In previous online posts, Bray has expressed strong support for "antifacism."

In a Sept. 12 post on Bluesky , Bray promoted a Sept. 13 event he was presenting at in New York City entitled, "Another War Is Possible: Experiences in the fight against deportation, fascism, & capitalist globalization."

In an Oct. 4 post on the platform, Bray wrote, "It’s true that sometimes the law holds back Trump and affords us some semblance of safety. But the more we lean into the law as our shield, the more powerful it will become as a sword when Trump changes it in his favor and wields it against us. Only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us."

Bray has also identified himself as a member of the Black Rose Anarchist Federation and participated in the G20 protests in Hamburg, Germany and was involved with Occupy Wall Street in New York.

An April blog post from the Black Rose Anarchist Foundation entitled, "It Will Take Collective Direct Action to Stop the Abductions," reads in part, "Throughout all our on-campus organizing efforts, we should keep this one point in mind: that sooner or later we are going to have to strike, or engage in other forms of mass-scale disruptive activity."

In response to Doyle’s petition, a technology developer who did not appear to have a direct connection to Rutgers, launched a Change.org petition to remove the Rutgers TPUSA chapter, accusing the group of promoting "hate speech" and creating a "toxic environment."

Fox News Digital reached out to Woodyard, Rutgers and Wallace for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Kwan, the chapter’s outreach coordinator, told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "Based on the timing of this investigation, this reads as a weaponization of procedure against Megyn and I as a result of our public opposition to self-proclaimed Antifa affiliate, Mark Bray."

"We have requested transparency from the Rutgers administration as to who ordered this investigation into our chapter and why," Kwan added. "We were never alerted to any issues with our officeholding until now. Rather than address our concerns publicly and transparently, Rutgers appears to have resorted to collegiate lawfare to silence us."

Students at Rutgers are asking the university president, William F. Tate IV, to publicly support Bray.

The "Resolution in Support of Professor Mark Bray’s Academic Freedom and Free Expression," is slated for consideration and vote Friday by the Rutgers University Senate, according to a document obtained by Fox News Digital.

In an opinion article published in NJ.con on Tuesday, Tate wrote, "Protecting free speech, as we do at Rutgers, does not mean endorsing every view expressed on campus. It means defending the right to express those views, confident that, through open exchange and inquiry, better arguments will prevail."