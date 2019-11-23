New York City 'F--- the Police' protest turns violent, dozens of arrests reported

Demonstrators shouting "F--- the police!" turned violent in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Friday evening, vandalizing city buses and police cruisers, according to reports.

Nearly 60 people were arrested in what organizers said was a protest of excessive policing of the city's subway system.

The outburst came in the wake of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo calling for 500 additional police officers to join the state-run Metropolitan Transit Authority's force and several viral videos showing subway arrests that some thought showed excessive force, including pointing a gun at a teenager who jumped a turnstile, New York's WNBC-TV reported.

“F--- cops and every racist, fascist person out here," a protester who identified herself as Alicia, 22, of the Bronx, told the New York Post. "These are our neighborhoods."

At one point, New York City Transit tweeted that subway lines were bypassing the 125th Street station in Harlem and videos posted online showed that police had temporarily closed the station.

Videos posted online showed crowds flowing into the streets and city police officers making arrests. One video showed a subway turnstile had been vandalized.

The New York Police Department tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. that evening commuters should expect delays in vehicular traffic and on public tranist in the area.

A previous protest in the city's Brooklyn borough on Nov. 1 drew a supportive Twitter message from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

“Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich,” the left-wing freshman congresswoman tweeted, retweeting a video of protesters jumping subway turnstiles in Brooklyn.

As of early Saturday, the congresswoman hadn't tweeted about the Harlem protest.

The city reported last year that turnstile jumpers and bus-fare cheaters cost the MTA $215 million, according to Bloomberg.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.