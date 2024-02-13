Double homicide suspect allegedly calls 911 on herself: 'I couldn't resist urge to kill'

A double homicide suspect allegedly called 911 on herself and told the dispatcher, "I just couldn't resist the urge to kill somebody."

Officers found 17-year-old Mashenka Reid's dad and younger brother dead late Friday afternoon in their Reno, Nevada, home, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal, which cited court documents.

Her mom and sister hid in a locked bedroom and were rescued by police.

"I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead," Reid allegedly told the 911 dispatcher, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Reno Justice Court.

SLAIN ARTIST PENS FOREBODING POST BEFORE CLASSMATE WITH MURDER MANIFESTO ALLEGEDLY STABS HER 37 TIMES

Neighbors around the Silver Sky Parkway home also called 911 and reported arguing and gunshots, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Her brother, "approximately a 4- or 5-year-old juvenile," was shot in the head and "lying on a couch in the living room," according to court documents obtained by the local newspaper.

EXCLUSIVE: MOM OF AMERICANS IN BAHAMAS SEX ATTACK REVEALS DAUGHTER'S HEART-STOPPING TEXT

Officers found her dad with gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a Walther PPS gun, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Reid was arrested and charged as an adult with two counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, according to records from the Washoe County jail, where she's being held.

She is expected in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement did not provide a potential motive or say what sparked the deadly incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RPD non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.