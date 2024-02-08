Expand / Collapse search
Doorman saves woman from broad daylight robbery as onlookers do nothing and suspects run away laughing

Muggings are so common in the upscale neighborhood, women stopped wearing jewelry while shopping and walking their dogs

Michael Ruiz
New York City police are on the hunt for two suspects involved in a strong arm robbery in a luxe Madison Avenue neighborhood.

Shocking video shows a broad daylight robbery in an upscale New York City neighborhood, where a doorman saw the commotion and came outside to scare off the thieves as onlookers stood nearby and did nothing to help the female victim.

The two thieves slammed her up against the side of the building, hassling her and rifling through her belongings before the doorman came outside.

They ripped the purse off her shoulder, grabbed her phone and ran off laughing as the woman, panting, tried to give chase.

SCOOTER-RIDING ILLEGALS DRAG WOMAN DOWN STREET AND INTO POLE ON VIDEO IN ‘WAVE OF MIGRANT CRIME’

UES Mugging in action

Surveillance video shows two suspects, a male and a female, accosting a woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and East 75th Street in the Upper East Side moments before a doorman came out and intervened. The thieves made off with the victim's phone.

She gave up and gestured at a group of adults who were standing there and let the suspects run right by them without doing anything to help.

Another video, provided by the NYPD, clearly shows the suspects' faces as they sprint away around the corner.

According to city crime statistics, most forms of crime dipped slightly this year.

UES Robbery Male SUspect

The male suspect is seen running with what appears to be the victim's cellphone in his hand. (NYPD)

ILLEGAL MASTERMINDS OF NYC ROBBERY RING HACKED BANK APPS, RESOLD STOLEN PHONES OVERSEAS

"It's bulls---," a building manager in the neighborhood told Fox News Digital. Muggings, break-ins and other crime have become increasingly common in the area over the past three to four years, he said, following riots across the U.S. and a rise in anti-police sentiment.

One exception in the official statistics are robberies, which have continued to climb by 9% year to date after a significant rise in 2023.

It happened on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, in a neighborhood lined with high-end shoe and clothing stores.

A Christian Louboutin store around the corner had been broken into with an axe two years ago, and more recently, a worker powerwashing the sidewalk had to dodge a knife swing from a shirtless man.

UES RObbery Female Suspect

The female suspect springs under some scaffolding away from a robbery in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood in broad daylight Sunday. (NYPD)

NYPD RELEASES MIGRANT RAID PHOTOS AS SOFT-ON-CRIME CITY LEADERS FACE NATIONAL OUTRAGE

The man who broke up the robbery was not present when Fox News Digital visited Wednesday, but he told local ABC 7 that he heard "a thump" on the glass and saw the woman mouthing the word "help" through the window.

The male suspect claimed the woman had stolen his phone, he said, which caused him to pause for a second.

"That was enough for them, that little distraction," he said. Then the suspects ran off laughing with the woman's phone.

Wealthy shoppers stopped wearing jewelry, no watches.

— Manager of a luxury store on Madison Avenue

Doormen at surrounding buildings said they had witnessed a number of muggings and scooter robberies.

According to the NYPD, a huge spike in crimes involving thieves riding a scooter and snatching purses or phones from walking women correlates with the arrival of a massive influx of migrants.

"It happens all the time," one store manager who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News Digital. "Wealthy shoppers stopped wearing jewelry, no watches."

The scooter robberies can be violent. In December, surveillance cameras recorded a woman being dragged down the sidewalk by thieves holding on to her purse before she collapsed and slid across the pavement into a metal pole. They rode off with her belongings and caused injuries.

Police earlier this week announced arrests in connection with a Venezuelan robbery ring suspected of 62 similar crimes.

"I guess we can ask our mayor what's happening," she said, before slamming New York's recent bail reform laws, which routinely send criminals back on the street within hours of their arrest.

"If you were to tell me five years ago to watch my back on Madison Avenue, I'd tell you you were crazy," she said.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports