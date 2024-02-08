Doorman saves woman from broad daylight robbery as onlookers do nothing and suspects run away laughing

Shocking video shows a broad daylight robbery in an upscale New York City neighborhood, where a doorman saw the commotion and came outside to scare off the thieves as onlookers stood nearby and did nothing to help the female victim.

The two thieves slammed her up against the side of the building, hassling her and rifling through her belongings before the doorman came outside.

They ripped the purse off her shoulder, grabbed her phone and ran off laughing as the woman, panting, tried to give chase.

She gave up and gestured at a group of adults who were standing there and let the suspects run right by them without doing anything to help.

Another video, provided by the NYPD, clearly shows the suspects' faces as they sprint away around the corner.

According to city crime statistics, most forms of crime dipped slightly this year.

"It's bulls---," a building manager in the neighborhood told Fox News Digital. Muggings, break-ins and other crime have become increasingly common in the area over the past three to four years, he said, following riots across the U.S. and a rise in anti-police sentiment.

One exception in the official statistics are robberies, which have continued to climb by 9% year to date after a significant rise in 2023.

It happened on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, in a neighborhood lined with high-end shoe and clothing stores.

A Christian Louboutin store around the corner had been broken into with an axe two years ago, and more recently, a worker powerwashing the sidewalk had to dodge a knife swing from a shirtless man.

The man who broke up the robbery was not present when Fox News Digital visited Wednesday, but he told local ABC 7 that he heard "a thump" on the glass and saw the woman mouthing the word "help" through the window.

The male suspect claimed the woman had stolen his phone, he said, which caused him to pause for a second.

"That was enough for them, that little distraction," he said. Then the suspects ran off laughing with the woman's phone.

Wealthy shoppers stopped wearing jewelry, no watches. — Manager of a luxury store on Madison Avenue

Doormen at surrounding buildings said they had witnessed a number of muggings and scooter robberies.

According to the NYPD, a huge spike in crimes involving thieves riding a scooter and snatching purses or phones from walking women correlates with the arrival of a massive influx of migrants.

"It happens all the time," one store manager who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News Digital. "Wealthy shoppers stopped wearing jewelry, no watches."

The scooter robberies can be violent. In December, surveillance cameras recorded a woman being dragged down the sidewalk by thieves holding on to her purse before she collapsed and slid across the pavement into a metal pole. They rode off with her belongings and caused injuries.

Police earlier this week announced arrests in connection with a Venezuelan robbery ring suspected of 62 similar crimes.

"I guess we can ask our mayor what's happening," she said, before slamming New York's recent bail reform laws, which routinely send criminals back on the street within hours of their arrest.

"If you were to tell me five years ago to watch my back on Madison Avenue, I'd tell you you were crazy," she said.