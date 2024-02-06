Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Scooter-riding illegals drag woman down street and into pole on video in 'wave of migrant crime'

Surveillance video captures suspected migrant moped muggers dragging victim down sidewalk into pole

Michael Ruiz
Published
Thieves riding a scooter drag a woman by her purse down a New York City sidewalk in a still image from surveillance video. Two men were later arrested in connection with the crime as part of a larger raid on a Venezuelan crime ring.

Members of a migrant crime gang dragged a woman down a New York City street, grabbing her purse and sending her careening into a steel pole before speeding off – on video.

The incident happened in late December, but the video gained widespread attention on Monday, when police announced arrests in connection with an organized crime ring suspected in 62 similar attacks.

Two of the men arrested in the ring are accused of mugging the 62-year-old woman outside a Brooklyn deli on Dec. 28.

ILLEGAL MASTERMINDS OF NYC ROBBERY RING HACKED BANK APPS, RESOLD STOLEN PHONES OVERSEAS

A board shows a group of suspects in the New York City robbery ring unveiled Monday

A police display shows a group of suspects in the New York City robbery ring unveiled Monday. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Two of the men police identified Monday as members of the crime ring, Cleyber Andrade, 19, and Juan Uzcatgui, 23, have been charged in the woman's mugging.

The victim, Irina Panteleeza, told the New York Post that she lost her keys, phone, credit cards and glasses when the thieves stole her bag.

NYPD RELEASES MIGRANT RAID PHOTOS AS SOFT-ON-CRIME LEADERS FACE NATIONAL OUTRAGE

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said they are part of "a wave of migrant crime" plaguing New York City, and he likened them to ghosts – undocumented illegal immigrants with no phones, no social media and sometimes no known names or dates of birth.

Cleyber Andrade mugshot

Cleyber Andrade, 19, is an alleged member of a large-scale thieving ring that police suspect in dozens of scooter-involved muggings around New York City. (NYPD)

Many of the suspects live in the migrant shelter system and recently arrived in the U.S., according to NYPD leaders.

Victor Parra, the 30-year-old alleged ringleader, remained at large as police and the U.S. Marshals were looking to track him down.

Juan Uzcatgui mugshot

Juan Uzcatgui, 23, is an alleged member of a large-scale thieving ring that police suspect in dozens of scooter-involved muggings around New York City. (NYPD)

Police accuse Parra of coordinating the thefts over social media and posting what kinds of phones he wanted to be stolen for freelancing thieves to snatch.

NYC moped mugging caught on video

Thieves riding a scooter drag a woman by her purse down a New York City sidewalk in a still image from surveillance video. Two men were later arrested in connection with the crime as part of a larger raid on a Venezuelan crime ring blamed for 62 similar robberies – in which thieves snatch purses and phones from women and ride off on two wheels. (NYPD)

Then he had a hacker break into them and drain the victim's banking and financial apps, police alleged. Once the funds dried up, the phones would be sent to Colombia for reprogramming and resale.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports