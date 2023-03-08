Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

DOJ to review Memphis police use of force, specialized police units nationwide in wake of Tyre Nichols death

Another Memphis Police Department officer fired following Jan. 7 arrest, official says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Here's why police officers in the Tyre Nichols case were charged with kidnapping: Steve Mulroy Video

Here's why police officers in the Tyre Nichols case were charged with kidnapping: Steve Mulroy

Tennessee's Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy analyzes the charges against the five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols on 'Sunday Night In America.'

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department’s "use of force" policies and specialized police units nationwide following the controversial death of Tyre Nichols. 

The notice comes a day after Memphis City Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told lawmakers that a seventh unidentified Memphis Police Department employee has been fired and an eighth retired before it was advised he be terminated for his role in Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest, according to The Associated Press. 

Five of the officers let go by the department for their involvement in the death of Nichols – who were seen on video beating the 29-year-old – have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes. 

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols’s tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.  

FORMER MEMPHIS POLICE OFFICER ACCUSED OF BRUTALLY BEATING INMATE AT PRISON YEARS PRIOR TO TYRE NICHOLS’ DEATH 

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses following Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest, in which he was beaten. Nichols died three days later.

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses following Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest, in which he was beaten. Nichols died three days later. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

The Memphis Police Department’s specialized "Scorpion Unit," which was involved in the Nichols incident, was disbanded following his death. 

The Justice Department says its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ (COPS Office) review of specialized units will produce a guide "for police chiefs and mayors across the country to help them assess the appropriateness of the use of specialized units as well as how to ensure necessary management and oversight of such units, including review of policies, tactics, training, supervision, accountability, and transparency." 

TYRE NICHOLS DEATH: FORMER MEMPHIS COP TOOK, SHARED PHOTOS OF BLOODIED VICTIM 

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis requested the Justice Department’s review of the Tennessee city’s law enforcement, officials say. 

That review, the Justice Department says, "will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to MPD’s use of force, de-escalation and specialized units. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Specialized policing units like Memphis, Tennessee's former SCORPION team have drawn criticism in the public response to the beating of Tyre Nichols.

Specialized policing units like Memphis, Tennessee's former SCORPION team have drawn criticism in the public response to the beating of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

At the end of that initiative, the COPS Office also will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations. 

"I know that this opportunity to work with MPD, as well as our examination of specialized units in law enforcement agencies across the country, will be important resources for both law enforcement and the communities they serve," COPS Office Director Hugh Clements Jr. said.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.