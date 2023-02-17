Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tyre Nichols death: 5 former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges

Tyre Nichols died in Memphis on Jan. 10

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges in Tyre Nichols death Video

Former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges in Tyre Nichols death

Five former Memphis police officers entered not guilty pleas Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The five former Memphis, Tennessee police officers charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the death of Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty Friday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith made their first court appearances with their lawyers before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court. 

The officers were fired after an internal police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. Footage released of the arrest showed the officers beating the 29-year-old Nichols.

The officers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all out on bond. Their next hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

THREE MEMPHIS FIRE EMTS APPEAL TERMINATIONS AFTER TYRE NICHOLS DEATH

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

Addressing the courtroom, Judge James Jones Jr. asked for everyone's "continued patience" and "continued civility," stressing that "this case can take some time."

"We understand that there may be some high emotions in this case, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us," Jones said. "Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But it’s important for you all to understand that the state of Tennessee, as well as each one of these defendants, have an absolute right to a fair trial."

Bean’s attorney, John Keith Perry, spoke with reporters afterward, saying Bean was doing his job at that time and "never touched" Nichols.

Blake Ballin, the attorney for Mills, said the process must be "based on the facts and the law, and not the raw emotions that our country is experiencing." The public should be patient and cautious in judging his client, he said.

Five former Memphis police officers appeared Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in a Tennessee courtroom and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis police officers appeared Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in a Tennessee courtroom and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Tyre Nichols (Fox News)

"Justice for Mr. Nichols will not be achieved at the expense of justice for Mr. Mills," Ballin said.

Ballin also said the nation's grief over Nichols' death "absolutely should be channeled into demanding change in the way that we police our communities."

"It’s also vital that we extend these demands to the way that we treat minorities and people of lower incomes in our criminal justice system," Ballin said. "Let’s not forget that my client is a Black man in a courtroom in America."

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

At the end of January, the Memphis Police Department released footage from the deadly traffic stop.

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols.

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Betsy Brantner Smith, a retired police sergeant and trainer and the spokesperson for the National Police Association, said the video showed clear violations of proper training.

"Nobody teaches baton strikes above the shoulders, nobody teaches kicks to the head, nobody teaches the denial of medical aid," she told Fox News Digital. "These men were street fighting, they were not acting as police officers."

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Nichols ran from officers after a traffic stop. Police caught up with him again less than a half-mile away, and allegedly beat him for three minutes straight, sending him to the hospital with critical injuries.

One other white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been fired. An additional officer who has not been identified has been suspended.

A Memphis police officer pulling Tyre Nichols out of his vehicle on Jan. 7, 2023.

A Memphis police officer pulling Tyre Nichols out of his vehicle on Jan. 7, 2023. (Memphis Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were present at the site of the arrest have been fired, but they are appealing their terminations. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who also were there have been suspended without pay for violations including failing to keep their body cameras on.

Nichols’ family, their lawyers, community leaders and activists have called for changes within the Police Department on issues related to traffic stops, use of force, transparency and other policies.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.