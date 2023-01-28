Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police 'permanently deactivate' SCORPION Unit

Five former Memphis police officers are being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nichols

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The Memphis Police Department announced on Saturday that it has permanently deactivated its "Scorpion Unit" after the death of Tyre Nichols.

Members of the Scorpion Unit were involved in the traffic stop on Jan. 7 that officials say led to Nichols dying at a local hospital days later.

"Today, Memphis Police Officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief Cerelyn 'C.J.' Davis to discuss the path forward for the department and the community in the aftermath of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols," Memphis police said in a statement. "In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit."

"The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next step. While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted," the police department said.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

