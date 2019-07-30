Do or die for some 2020 Dems in Round 2 of debates; Trump-Cummings feud reignites Dem leadership debate

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the day ...

The Democratic presidential debates, Round 2 -- let the survival of the fittest begin

The second round of the Democratic 2020 presidential primary debates will begin tonight in Detroit at 8 p.m. ET. Twenty candidates will take the stage over the course of two nights - 10 on Tuesday and 10 on Wednesday. Many candidates, will be fighting for the spotlight and looking for a breakout moment to make them stand out. For some struggling candidates, it may be their last chance to save their campaigns. Some will look to make up for disappointing performances in the first round of the debates and look to gain some momentum.

The candidates appearing on the stage the tonight will include the following: Marianne Williamson; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Sanders and Warren will be at the center of the stage.

The second night of Round 2 of the debates will feature the following candidates: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; former Vice President Joe Biden; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Andrew Yang; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. The candidates appear ready to stop the pleasantries and go for the jugular in the fight for the Democratic nomination. Biden and Sanders attacked Sen. Kamala Harris' “Medicare-for-all” health care plan Monday almost immediately after it was unveiled. According to Bret Baier, host of "Special Report," Biden has the most to lose and Harris has the most to gain from the second round of debates.

Trump: Sharpton a 'con man,' Cummings should investigate himself with his own committee

The war of words between President Trump and House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md.,over the condition of Baltimore and the border crisis has expanded to include the Rev. Al Sharpton, a staunch Cummings supporter. Sharpton held a press conference Monday to condemn Trump's criticism of Cummings. (Over the weekend, Trump called Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live" - and blamed Cummings, in part, for the city's deterioration. Some critics called Trump's remarks racist. Trump supporters argued the president was telling the truth about Baltimore and Democratic leadership in major cities.) Ahead of the Sharpton press conference, Trump called the activist a "con man" and "troublemaker." Sharpton replied by calling the president a "bigot." Trump then claimed that "Billions of dollars have been pumped in" to Baltimore. "The money was stolen or wasted," Trump tweeted. "Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee!" Deputy White House Pres Secretary Hogan Gidley had advice for Trump critics: Consider Sharpton's history and don't take his advice.

Capital One breach leaves 106 million vulnerable

Capital One Financial Corp., the fifth-largest U.S. credit-card issuer, said Monday that a hacker accessed the personal information of approximately 106 million card customers and applicants, one of the largest ever data breaches of a big bank. The announcement came the same day the alleged hacker, Paige A. Thompson, was arrested by federal agents in Seattle. The bulk of the exposed data involves information submitted by customers and small businesses in their applications for Capital One credit cards from 2005 through early 2019, the bank said. The information included addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income

Teen hero in Gilroy festival shooting

A 13-year-old girl who was killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on Sunday may have inadvertently saved another relative’s life by staying behind amid the shooting to walk with a relative who uses a cane, the family said. Keyla Salazar, 13,stayed behind amid the shooting to walk with a relative who uses a cane, the family said. She was identified late Monday by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office, as the third victim fatally shot by a 19-year-old Santino William Legan while attending the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Jury: Katy Perry ripped off Christian rap song

Katy Perry is getting in trouble for stealing from music made for the Lord. A jury on Monday found that the pop idol’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song.Monday’s decision, setting up arguments over how much the singer and other defendants will owe, was returned by a nine-member federal jury in a Los Angeles courtroom. It came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors first sued alleging “Dark Horse” stole from “Joyful Noise,” a song Gray released under the stage name Flame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

McConnell condemns 'modern-day McCarthyism,' 'feckless' Obama policies, after pundits call him 'Russian asset.'

Pro wrestling legend Jerry Lawler files $3 million suit over son’s jail death.

Steakhouse in San Antonio apologizes after manager asks officer with gun to leave the restaurant.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Amazon, Whole Foods divorcing, or just working on their marriage?

Netflix betting big on Scorsese's 'The Irishman' in Hollywood shift

Warren releases 'Trump-like' trade plan with left-wing bent.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham outlines how Democrats have long failed urban America on "The Ingraham Angle."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your Monday! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.