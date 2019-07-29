Hogan Gidley says Trump critics shouldn't be taking cues from Al Sharpton amid Cummings row

MSNBC host and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton is the last figure people should be taking advice from, according to Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

Sharpton, who tweeted he will travel to Baltimore amid the controversy between President Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., has a history of controversies himself, Gidley claimed Monday on "The Todd Starnes Show."

"Political theater is not even a strong enough term but it's just what Al Sharpton does," he said.

'I think everyone knows that now, and I'm not going to take a lesson in how to treat the races from Al Sharpton."

Earlier Monday, Sharpton drew Trump's ire over his tweet announcing a trip to the Baltimore, with the president calling the New York-based activist a, "con man and a troublemaker."

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well," the president tweeted.

On MSNBC, Sharpton claimed Republicans in congressional Republicans suddenly have "laryngitis" in refusing to condemn Trump's criticisms of Cummings.

"We must say that we may not get him directly to ever grow up, but we can certainly make those around him know that you're going to go down with him or you're going to stand up with us," Sharpton said, noting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces his next reelection in Kentucky in 2020.

Speaking with Starnes, Gidley claimed the president enacts policies without regard to a person's background, and Sharpton's history should preclude others from listening to him on the matter.

"He has done things regardless of race, color, creed, and gender because he wants everybody in America to succeed," he said of Trump.