DNC taps far-left progressive to revitalize party and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Dems tap far-left progressive with long list of critiques for America to revitalize party.

2. Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas terrorists.

3. Fighter jets drop eight 500-pound bombs on homes by mistake during training.

MAJOR HEADLINES

FINAL CHAPTER – DOGE terminates lease at Obama Presidential Library site. Continue reading …

NICKEL AND DIMED – Hunter Biden plays the broke card in latest move to fight laptop scandal lawsuit. Continue reading …

GANG HEADQUARTERS – Mayor's 'weak immigration laws' made city target for violent TdA gang. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTE BULLS---’ – Dem’s curse-laden tirade when liberals are confronted over illegal alien spending. Continue reading …

LEGAL TACTIC – Idaho murder suspect claims health issue to avoid being shot to death if convicted. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ON WARNING – Pause in US foreign aid has UN in panic over funding cuts. Continue reading …

CLASS DISMISSED – Trump admin expected to make moves to abolish Department of Education as soon as today. Continue reading …

'REALITY ON OUR SIDE' – Trump guest shares special message to president after address to Congress. Continue reading …

HAT IN THE RING – Cuomo faces new Democratic challenger in bid to replace Mayor Eric Adams. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'GET BETTER' – Gavin Newsom asks Charlie Kirk to give Dems ‘advice.' Continue reading …

‘WALZ’ING AROUND THE QUESTION – Failed VP candidate doesn't say who leads the Democratic Party. Continue reading …

‘LITTLE PADDLES’ – Protests, disruptions during Trump address mocked by liberal media figures. Continue reading …

WOKE-UP CALL – Americans react to Trump declaring there are ‘only two genders’ during address. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Democrats try outrage theater, and fail. Continue reading …

REP. HARRIET HAGEMAN – Pink bicycles or a cure for cancer: How do you believe our money should be spent? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'CALLS YOU HOME’ – Brave boy fighting cancer, honored by Trump, delivers heartfelt message about God. Continue reading …

HOLY HIGH – Construction begins on tallest religious statue in the world. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on film feats, basketball battlegrounds and sizzling speeches. Take the quiz here …

BURGER BLOW – Popular restaurant chain considers closing dozens of locations. Continue reading …

FOOD FOR LIFE – Celebrity chef reveals breakfast surprises. See video …

WATCH

KRISTI NOEM – I have identified some leakers of ICE operations and will prosecute them. See video …

DR. SHEILA NAZARIAN – There is a double standard for antisemitism in colleges and Hollywood. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.