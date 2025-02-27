Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel

Virgin Mary sculpture standing nearly 200 feet set to be tallest religious statue in the world

Virgin Mary statue will sit on top of a pedestal in the form of a 50-foot-high crown

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published | Updated
Construction has begun on a 180-foot statue of the Virgin Mary in Konotopie, Poland.

The project, once finished, is believed to be the tallest religious structure of its kind, according to Wirtalny Toruń, the tourism group associated with the structure.

The statue of Mary itself is to be 133.2-feet high, sitting on top of a pedestal in the form of a 50-foot-high crown.

The crown will form an observation serving as a place of pilgrimage.

virgin mary statue paris

The statue (not pictured) will be 180 feet tall. Pictured here is a Virgin Mary statue standing in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

"Mary is the model of perfect love and obedience to Christ. God preserved Mary from sin, and she conceived our Lord by the power of the Holy Spirit, bringing Christ into our world," writes catholicscomehome.org, a faith resource site. 

In a press release from Wirtalny Toruń, the group says there is sentimental meaning behind the location of the statue. 

"The location of the monument to the Virgin Mary is not accidental, it will stand in close proximity to the existing Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Konotopia," said a press announcement released by the group.

A mosaic showing the meeting of Jesus, Mary, and Martha.

The construction of a Virgin Mary statue (not pictured) has begun, believed to be the tallest religious landmark of its kind in Konotopie, Poland, reaching nearly 200 feet. (iStock)

"It is there that there is a wonderful figure of Our Lady of Sorrows, where pilgrimages from all over the Dobrzyń Land have been coming for years," the release said.

The Virgin Mary statue would surpass other notable landmarks of faith worldwide.

The Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, stands almost 100 feet tall and Christ the King in Swiebodzin, Poland stretches 108 feet high. 

Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, stands nearly 100 feet tall. (FABIO MOTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Statue of Liberty in New York City is the tallest statue in the U.S., stretching 151 feet and made to resemble the Roman goddess Libertas, according news outlet The Collector.

virgin mary up close

Construction work on the statue (not pictured) in Poland is expected to take approximately 18 months. (iStock)

Construction work is expected to take approximately 18 months.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wirtalny Toruń for comment.