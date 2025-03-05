Gavin Newsom asks Charlie Kirk to give his party 'advice' in one-on-one podcast interview

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down one-on-one with conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk for a frank discussion about his party's shortcomings in the 2024 presidential election.

In the first episode of his new podcast, "This Is Gavin Newsom," the governor marveled at Kirk's success as the founder of Turning Point USA, which played a pivotal role in President Donald Trump making inroads with young voters.

Newsom cited the op-ed penned by famed Democratic strategist James Carville, who urged Democrats to "roll over and play dead" and allow President Trump and Republicans to "crumble beneath their own weight and make the American people miss us" as part of a "strategic political retreat."

That didn't sit well with the governor.

"I immediately, no B.S., thought about you, who's just 24/7 flooding the zone, owning this space every day, getting a convert every day, picking up one, two, 10,000 folks, continuing the momentum, coming out of this damn election," Newsom told Kirk. "And then I'm thinking about - we're gonna stand back and watch you run circles around us for six months, the next two or three years, waiting for the moment to finally strike - struck me as not necessarily the best advice. And that's not a knock on Carville, who I have deep respect for."

"Yeah, I hope you guys retreat. More for us!" Kirk gleefully replied. "I mean, there's no opposition, no activist spark. You guys are posting these cringe videos on social media-"

"What are the videos? What are the ones that are most cringy?" Newsom asked.

"I don't know, this harmonious thing of, like, 22 senators all saying the same thing… Go ahead. Go do more of that," Kirk quipped.

"What do you do? Seriously, Charlie Kirk, give us some advice," Newsom said.

"Get better ideas, governor," Kirk responded.

Kirk explained his successful strategy.

"Right around, I'd say 2021, we had a goal: could we move the youth vote 10 points over 10 years?" Kirk said. "Because our whole hypothesis was - and we did this alongside President Trump and his great team - was that this demographic is disproportionately to the Democrat side. We believe Democrats were taking them for granted. We think that your side had no message whatsoever and an ideological monopoly. We saw some of the fault lines there."

"And to President Trump's credit, he also harmonized with the strategy by going on podcasting and using TikTok. But, yeah, I mean, we did it in four years, not 10, in large part thanks to you guys," Kirk added.

The 31-year-old conservative activist pointed to the "crisis" among young people that has festered in recent years, something he insisted Newsom's party had "completely ignored."

"This is the first time in America's history that a 30-year-old is gonna have it worse off than their parents. It's a breakdown of the social compact," Kirk said. "They are the most alcohol-addicted, most drug-addicted, most suicidal, most depressed, most medicated generation in history. And the message that was largely being fed to a lot of young people was lower your expectations. You're not gonna have the same American Dream that your parents would have. And we saw this as an opportunity, especially with young men."

"This got ridiculed a lot by the press that, 'Oh, you know, they're creating this manosphere thing.' Look, they're half of the population and necessary for any society and civilization to succeed, which is have both strong men and strong women. And we went about that in a very unique and creative way," he continued.

Kirk went on to call Trump a "cultural phenomenon," telling Newsom, "No matter what you threw at this guy, he rose above it," between the criminal charges and the Democrat-led efforts to remove him from state ballots.

"And despite all of that, of course, being shot, and that was kind of the crescendo of all of it, he kind of became this figure of an American comeback story," Kirk said. "So he personified what a lot of young people, especially young men, wanted back in their politics, which was an ascendant rebel attitude against these institutions that have failed them so miserably."