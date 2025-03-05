Hunter Biden's financial woes revealed in new motion to drop lawsuit: 'Significant debt'

Hunter Biden's legal team recently filed a motion to drop his lawsuit against the ex-White House aide who published the contents of his infamous laptop, citing financial issues.

The motion, filed in Los Angeles Wednesday, pertains to the former first son's lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler. The court documents, obtained by Fox News, illustrate the financial and personal issues Biden has experienced in the new year, including being a victim of the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Biden first filed the lawsuit in September 2023 but "does not have the resources to continue to litigate this matter," according to the filing.

"Plaintiff has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range," the document states.

The house Biden rented in Los Angeles is now "unlivable" according to the filing, which says Biden has "had difficulty" finding both a new home and a new job.

"Moreover, this lack of resources has been exacerbated after the fires in the Pacific Palisades in early January upended Plaintiff’s life by rendering his rental house unlivable for an extended period of time and, like many others in that situation, Plaintiff has had difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live as well as finding it difficult to earn a living," the document states.

"So, Plaintiff must focus his time and resources dealing with his relocation, the damage he has incurred due to the fires, and paying for his family’s living expenses as opposed to this litigation."

In another document filed Wednesday, Biden penned a letter explaining that his income "has decreased significantly" and revealed what he earned for his artwork.

"In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces of art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000," Biden wrote. "Similarly, for my book sales, in the six month period before the statements (April 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023), based on the September 30, 2023 statement, 3,161 copies of my book were sold, but in the six months after the statements, only approximately 1,100 books were sold."

Selling 27 pieces of art for an average price of $54,481.48 means he could have earned nearly $1.5 million on the artwork. The Yale Law School grad also wrote that he expected to land paid speaking engagements and appearances after the success of his book, "but that has not happened," Biden wrote.

"This significant decrease in revenue has also impacted my ability to pay off my significant debt, which as has been reported in the press as being several million dollars. As a result of this, I am not in a position where I can borrow money."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hunter Biden's team for additional comment.