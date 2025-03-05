DNC hires new top exec with long history of pushing racial grievances, leftist ideology

As calls continue to grow for the Democratic Party to moderate following a disappointing performance in the November election, the Democratic National Committee announced the hiring of an executive director with a history of promoting far-left ideologies.

The DNC announced the hiring of Roger Lau as executive director in a press release highlighting his long career, which includes working on campaigns for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A Fox News Digital review found multiple instances of Lau associating with progressive causes, including signing onto a letter in 2020 that claimed the United States is built on "racism" and "genocide."

"Our country was built on the foundation of racism, ranging from the genocide of indigenous people, chattel slavery, racial profiling of young men of color, and a criminal justice system that tears families apart," the letter signed by Lau and over 100 other AAPI community leaders in June 2020 stated at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement as rioters were attempting to burn down cities across the country.

LEFT-WING STREAMER WALKS BACK COMMENT ABOUT KILLING RICK SCOTT FOLLOWING TWITCH SUSPENSION

The letter announced support for a "10-point plan" to address "police violence" and "racial justice" which contains measures that include a commission on "structural racism" and declaring racism a "public health crisis."

Lau’s adherence the Black Lives Matter platform at the time made its way into one of Sen. Warren’s speeches according to an ABC News report in 2020 that said Lau was behind putting hidden BLM messages into the senator’s DNC speech.

MEET THE FAR-LEFT GROUPS FUNDING ANTI-DOGE PROTESTS AT GOP OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Lau can be seen taking part in a video posted on the YouTube page of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who recently sparked controversy by offering condolences to the family of a man shot while trying to stab innocent bystanders in a Chick-fil-A, that warned about "white supremacy culture."

Lau’s resume also includes opposition to a resolution that condemned the Chinese Communist Party for misleading the world on the origin and spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The DNC is laser-focused on equipping Democrats across the country with the tools they need to win, and I am honored to support Chair Martin in this critical work," Lau said in the press release that announced his hiring. "When we’re in the opposition party, the work of the DNC is more important than ever. This team will leverage the vast infrastructure that we’ve built within the DNC and our state parties while meeting this moment by deepening our partnerships, strengthening grassroots organizing, and turbocharging messaging to win elections."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for comment.

The DNC has already faced criticism over some of the other new faces it has brought in to lead the party into the midterms, including new Vice Chair David Hogg, whose old social media posts went viral as conservative activists sounded the alarm about his past policy positions and rhetoric against conservatives.

Conservatives on social media also had a field day mocking the DNC for featuring a handful of "beyond parody" moments during its leadership vote earlier this month, which critics said underscores that Democrats have "learned absolutely nothing" from their 2024 election losses.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Heavey and Emma Colton contributed to this report