Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico went off in a curse-laden tirade against the Trump administration and Republicans during a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities, calling the hearing "absolute bulls--t."

Testifying at the hearing were mayors Eric Adams of New York City, Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Mike Johnston of Denver, all of whom are Democrats and lead cities with migrant "sanctuary" policies.

These laws ban or restrict law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities to deport illegal immigrants, including those with criminal charges.

Stansbury, who represents a heavily blue border state, came to the defense of the sanctuary mayors and bashed Republicans for what she said was an attempt to intimidate local elected officials.

"I always think that we should sage this room after these hearings because we hear a lot of crazy stuff in here," she began. "Our mayors are sitting here, enduring this ridiculous, ridiculous hearing as they’ve been threatened in front of the American people."

"I want to reject the fundamental premise of this hearing," she went on. "Because what this entire effort is about is intimidating state and local officials, attacking law-abiding immigrant families and spending millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars both in the administration and in Congress to make ads that are complete smoke and mirrors, trying to say that Donald Trump has somehow secured America’s safety."

"Its total bulls--t, absolute bulls--t," she yelled. "They are not making America safer again, and what they are doing is terrorizing immigrant families. That is what they are doing."

Stansbury also asserted that President Donald Trump "failed to execute on the most basic thing that he said he would do, which was to pass immigration reform when he got into office."

Throwing up her hands and looking around the room, Stansbury said: "Here we are Donald Trump, where’s your immigration bill? Oh wait, you don’t have one, that’s right. Because none of this is actually about making America safer."

Stansbury also caught the spotlight Tuesday night when she was spotted standing on the House floor shortly before Trump’s joint address to Congress, holding a sign reading: "This is not normal."