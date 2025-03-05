Expand / Collapse search
Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas terrorists, demands release of hostages: 'HELL TO PAY'

Trump wrote that it is 'OVER' for Hamas terrorists who do not comply

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Fox News presses the White House on Hamas negotiations Video

Fox News presses the White House on Hamas negotiations

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asks press secretary Karoline Leavitt about the hostage situation in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas in a Truth Social post Wednesday, calling for the terrorist group to release all hostages immediately.

The post came after Trump met with seven former Hamas hostages who traveled to Washington, D.C., this week. The group included Eli Sharabi, Doron Steinbrecher, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Omer Shem Tov and Iair Horn, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose," the president's post began. "Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.

"Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

KAROLINE LEAVITT EXPLAINS US EFFORTS TO NEGOTIATE WITH HAMAS TO FREE AMERICAN HOSTAGES

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the Capitol building's House chamber in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump added that he is "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job," and that "not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.

"I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed," Trump added. "This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Trump's post came hours after the White House was challenged by Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy on its decision to negotiate with the Palestinian terrorist group.

ISRAEL AGREES TO TRUMP ENVOY'S TEMPORARY GAZA CEASEFIRE EXTENSION PROPOSAL AS FIRST PHASE EXPIRES: REPORTS

Trump speaking

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 18. (Pool via AP )

"If the U.S. has a long-standing policy that we do not negotiate with terrorists, then why is the U.S. now negotiating directly and for the first time ever with Hamas?" Doocy asked.

"Well, when it comes to the negotiations that you're referring to, first of all, the special envoy who's engaged in these negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded.

Leavitt added that Israel was "consulted on this matter," and that Trump believes in putting forth "good-faith effort[s] to do what's right for the American people."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House Feb. 4.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"These are ongoing talks and discussions. I'm not going to detail them here," she continued. "There are American lives at stake."

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

