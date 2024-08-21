DNC in Chicago: 12 shot, 1 murdered in Windy City shootings on day 2 of convention

The Chicago Police Department recorded five shootings involving 12 victims , one of whom died, and one aggravated battery incident on Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic National Convention in the Windy City.

That compares to eight shootings, four of which were fatal, on Monday, and a total of 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five of whom died, over the weekend leading up to the DNC in downtown Chicago .

"Our officers are out there. They're out there. They're highly visible. And we have officers not only along the corridors downtown, in and around the venues of the Democratic National Convention, but also in our neighborhoods to continue to protect our people who are living in areas that are the most vulnerable," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a Monday press conference. "Our officers are protecting the entire city."

The first shooting incident involving a total of three victims occurred at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the Auburn Park area, according to CPD.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive 19-year-old male victim lying on the ground. A total of three men were shot and wounded in the incident and witnessed a light-colored Dodge Charger driving away from the scene. The 19-year-old was shot in the head and remains in critical condition. The second and third victims, a 20-year-old male and 18-year-old male, sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and torso, respectively, and remain in good condition.

In the second shooting incident around 6:30 p.m. in Groveland Park, the offender approached a 26-year-old male victim and brandished a handgun. The victim, a concealed carry license holder, also retrieved his handgun, and the two exchanged fire. The offender shot the victim twice in the leg, and authorities transported him to a nearby hospital. The offender also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Around 7 p.m., six men were wounded in a mass shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the six victims — all men ranging in age from 39 to 51 — with gunshot wounds. A witness saw two unknown offenders fire gunshots in the direction of five victims who were standing outside on S. Ashland Ave. before fleeing. The sixth victim was driving at the time when he was struck by gunfire.

A 46-year-old male was pronounced dead after sustaining a gunshot wound to the left torso.

Just after 9 p.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a residence at an unknown location with several other people when shots were fired inside, and he sustained a gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized in good condition.

At 10:13 p.m., a 44-year-old man and unknown offender got into a verbal altercation on the 6500 block of S. Artesian when the offender pulled out a gun and fired before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a gunshot graze to the right arm and remains in good condition.

There was also a SWAT incident on Tuesday that lasted approximately 14 hours. A man barricaded himself inside a restaurant on the 2300 block of W. Madison Ave. around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the incident latest until 7:19 a.m., when authorities took him into custody.